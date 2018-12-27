Ady Advantage hired to change village image

"Ady Advantage is a company that will come in and help rebrand our community. They just recently worked with New Richmond. They will basically be painting a new picture of our community. They will be pulling together information from different resources including from the different listening groups, the school district, other entities within the village to help market this general area including the town," explained Village President John Melvin.

The process is expected to begin sometime in Jan. 2019, and take about nine months to complete.

"The results from Bridging Somerset was one of elements I tested this against. The park project and our downtown revitalization project were the top two items indicated in the survey results. The intention is to make Somerset a more attractive place to do business and to live, to send your kids to school, to repair our reputation to what we know it is in this community which is not how it is currently being perceived in other communities," said Public Works/Economic Development Director Bob Gunther.

Other business

• Trustees approved Well #5 pay request #1 to Traut Companies in the amount of $47,476.25.

• Trustees approved four week leave of absence for the School Resource Officer at the high school commencing Jan. 20, 2019. Other Police Department personnel will take over the SRO's responsibilities during the leave.

• Trustees approved a Comprehensive Plan Amendment Ordinance amending the Chapter 8 Land Use Map. Among the changes were extension of the commercial use land along the south side State Hwy 35/Highway 64 interchange further south, change of the commercial use land on the north side the same interchange to Mix Use and conversion of the TID from commercial to residential.