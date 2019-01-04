Those laws limit his powers. The Democrat tells reporters he doesn't intend to break any laws. Evers says he isn't planning to appoint a new leader for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and, even though he said he wanted to disband it during the campaign, he won't include that in his first budget proposal.

--

Wis. leads nation in barn fires resulting in animal deaths

A report from the Animal Welfare Institute finds Wisconsin leads the country in the number of barn fires which kill animals.

Wisconsin fire officials say barn fires are three times more likely in winter months than during the summer. Wisconsin reported 19 fires in barns which killed farm animals. Ohio and New York were tied for second with 18.

--

Wis. woman pleads guilty to attempted murder charges in Minn.

A 30-year-old Milwaukee woman has entered a guilty plea to a charge of attempted murder in western Minnesota.

Melody Gray had been accused of pointing a handgun at Trooper Mark Peterson's head after a car accident on Interstate 94 last March. Her handgun misfired and the trooper shot Gray. Peterson had just learned the car Gray had wrecked was stolen when she pulled the gun.

--

Independent toy store closing its doors in Madison

The owner of an independent toy store in Madison says she is retiring and the store will close its doors after 32 years in business.

Owner Nancy Nigl says her store Playthings focused on unique and quality toys. Nigl says her troubles started with the recession about 10 years ago and the boom of online shopping. The last day of doing business hasn't been set, but customers have been advised to use their gift certificates and credit memos as soon as possible.

--

Man accused of shooting girlfriend 13 times headed to trial

A plea of not guilty to recklessly endangering safety charges has been entered on behalf of a man accused of shooting his girlfriend.

Edward Matthews made a Dane County Circuit Court appearance Thursday. Thirty-seven-year-old LaTasha Dean was shot 13 times Aug. 30, 2017. Matthews was arrested a week later after a nine-hour standoff with Monona police. Dean survived the shooting and identified Matthews as her attacker.

--

Madison nightclub owner to sue city alder for libel, slander

A Madison nightclub owner says there has never been an arrest for drugs or prostitution at his business.

An attorney for Visions owner Tom Reichenberger sent a statutory notice of claim to Madison Alder David Ahrens and City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl Thursday. That's the first step toward filing a lawsuit against a city official. Reichenberger accuses Ahrens of libel and slander for his comments about the nightclub after a December shooting which resulted in four arrests. Ahrens has called for the club's liquor license to be revoked.

--

Semi goes out of control, damages 2 Weston duplexes

A Weston woman who was inside her duplex unit when it was hit by a semi early Thursday morning had a close call.

She suffered only minor injuries. Two units were damaged when the big rig went out of control on nearby State Highway 29 at about 1 a.m. The owner of the duplex says one of the truck's big tires came within a foot of the resident's bed. No names have been released.