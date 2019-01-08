--

Milwaukee ranked as most segregated city in U.S.

A national study by the Brookings Institute finds Milwaukee is the most racially segregated major metropolitan area in the United States.

Most of the cities where the highest black-white segregation is found are located in the north, including Chicago. Researchers say Milwaukee's segregation index has improved over the last 18 years, but at a slower pace than other cities. It trailed Detroit in 2000, but Michigan's largest city is now ranked fourth.

--

Evers calls for rejection of ‘tired politics of the past’

Wisconsin's 46th governor calls for the rejection of the "tired politics of the past."

Tony Evers assumed the highest statewide office Monday during an inauguration ceremony in Madison. Five former governors and many other dignitaries were in the audience while Evers called for Republicans and Democrats to work together to solve problems. He is calling for full funding Wisconsin public schools, fixing up the state's roads and making sure health care is affordable and accessible. The Democrat will deliver his State of the State address later this month.

--

High waves on Lake Michigan sweep away navigational beacon

High waves caused by a winter storm swept the South Pier Light Navigational Beacon from its perch near the Manitowoc lighthouse.

Heavy rain and wind gusts approaching 30 mph caused the beacon on Lake Michigan to collapse Monday. Witnesses say they watched it get washed away. The U.S. Coast Guard says its tower was likely pushed into Lake Michigan. It will be replaced.

--

Boy, 9, dies after falling through ice in Sparta

Officials with the Sparta Police Department say that the nine-year-old boy who was rescued by dive teams Sunday afternoon died at a hospital in Rochester, Minn.

Police say first responders were called to Fisherman's Park at around 3:10 p.m. Sunday for a report that two children fell through the ice on Perch Lake. Emergency personnel arrived to find one child safely on shore and a 12-year-old child clinging to the ice in the water. Officers used ropes to rescue the 12-year-old from the lake and the child was transported to Mayo Clinic in Sparta for treatment. First responders then learned that a third child went underwater and did not surface. With the use of an underwater camera, dive teams found the third child underwater. Police say the 9-year-old was pulled from the water and airlifted to a hospital in Rochester, Minnesota where he later died.

--

Off-duty trooper helps family escape house fire

An off-duty Wisconsin State Trooper says he was driving in Mount Pleasant last Friday night when he smelled smoke in the air.

That trooper is being given credit for helping a family escape its burning home with nobody getting hurt. The trooper says he followed the smoke, spotted the fire and knocked on the door until everyone inside the home was awake. The trooper's name hasn't been released. Mount Pleasant authorities say the fire started near a wood pile next to the garage.