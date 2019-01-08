Rep. Stafsholt sworn in to serve second term

“I look forward to another productive session, representing the citizens of Northwest Wisconsin down at the Capitol,” said Stafsholt. “I look forward to working with my colleagues in the State Assembly and Senate to improve the quality of life for the citizens in my district and across Wisconsin. In the upcoming session, I will look to expand rural broadband access, increase local road funding, improve our schools, and create a positive business climate for employers and employees alike.”

Last month, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos (R- Rochester) appointed Stafsholt to serve as Chairman of the Assembly Committee on Sporting Heritage. Stafsholt will also serve as the Vice-Chair of the Assembly Committee on Financial Institutions. Additionally, Stafsholt will serve as a standing member of the Committees on Colleges and Universities, Insurance, and Medicaid Reform and Oversight.

“While I am excited to be named Chairman of the Sporting Heritage Committee, I am equally thrilled to be the Vice Chair of the Financial Institutions Committee,” said Stafsholt. “I look forward to tackling the issues that come before these committees, and being a supportive voice for the consumers and small businesses that I represent.

"Even with a divided government, I believe we can still pass meaningful reforms in the upcoming session. We must work across the aisle to continue to move Wisconsin forward, while not undoing the great work of prior legislative sessions.”

Stafsholt is a lifelong resident of St. Croix County, and since taking office in 2017, has been a tireless advocate for the citizens he represents. To ensure all voices are heard, Stafsholt encourages citizens to contact his office with any issues or concerns.

Submitted by the Office of Rep.Rob Stafsholt