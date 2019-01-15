In a letter read by Matthys, Peterson thanked the trustees and residents of the village for their support. He resigned due to moving outside of village limits.

"I would like to thank all the Trustees for your support during the last four years and for your dedication to the Village of Star Prairie. As a collective group we have made many improvements for the benefit of the residents and for the future of our great community. I really appreciate your commitment to the village and stepping up to serve the residents unselfishly. We accomplished a lot of goals by working as a unified team and I hope the future sees more of the teamwork the village residents deserve."

Peterson thanked Matthys specifically for his dedication, Clerk Amanda Engesether for her resilience during a difficult time of transition, the village maintenance department, the police department headed by Chief Joshua Hecht for keeping the village running smoothly and safely, and lastly the village residents.

"Lastly, but most importantly, I would like to thank the amazing residents of our village for your support. I appreciate you trusting me with the decisions that affect your everyday lives. It has been a pleasure serving you and the village that I was born and raised in. This community has been and always will be very important to me! Thanks for everything!"

Barron Avenue ice

To resolve an issue with standing water and ice on Barron Avenue as a result of overflow from underground spring activity, the village worked with Schmidt & Sons to run 180 feet of 2-inch pipe from the springs to a storm drain on Main Street to relieve the overflow. The situation will be explored further this spring.

In consultation with the Public Works Committee, Village Maintenance Operator Nate Licht set a goal to accomplish not less than 24 cross connection inspections in 2019. Additionally, Licht will determine which connections qualify as commercial, residential or multi-family and create a spreadsheet to keep track of which is which and when the inspections are scheduled and have been completed.

Other business

• At the Village Caucus, Patsy Johnson, Greg Gibson and Dan Scheeringa were nominated for the two trustee seats that will be open as of April 2 along with Rita Keating and Patsy Johnson for the Board President's seat.

• A Park Committee meeting has been scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 30, at the Community Center to discuss potential improvements to the baseball field as suggested by the New Richmond Baseball Club.

• To stay competitive with what surrounding communities are paying law enforcement, trustees approved raising the hourly wage for part-time police officers from $15.96 per hour to $17.50 per hour. The village is still looking to hire an additional part-time officer to join Chief Hecht and part-time officer, Trevor Gibson.

• Hecht will attend a training session for new chiefs in Madison, Jan. 21-25, 2019.