Who will be on the April 2019 ballot?

Interested candidates had until 5 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2 to submit papers or declare non-candidacies. However, some townships have yet to hold their caucuses where candidates will be nominated for open positions on town boards. Those include the towns of Erin Prairie and Warren. While the town of St. Joseph held its caucus, the town clerk is not releasing nominees' names until after 5 p.m. Jan. 15, which is after the News' print deadline.

Information obtained for formalizing the municipal and school candidacies to appear on the ballot shows races for District 2, Wards 3-4 and District 3, Wards 5-6 in New Richmond, town of Somerset supervisor, Hammond village president and village of Star Prairie president and trustee. In other races, incumbents are largely running unopposed.

In Star Prairie, Village President Chad Peterson announced his resignation Jan. 9. He is moving outside of village limits. Trustee Craig Matthys is assuming president duties until the April election, in which Patsy Johnson and Rita Keating will vie for that seat.

In the town of Cylon, no nominees are running for the clerk and treasurer positions.

"If anyone comes forward for clerk or treasurer, we have 10 days in which to reconvene the caucus," said current Clerk Brenda Kaczmarski, who is on the ballot for a town supervisor position after serving as clerk for 10 years. " There has never been a female supervisor or chair in Cylon."

The names of candidates appearing on ballots this spring (as of Jan. 8, 2019) are:

(* denotes incumbent):

TOWN OF CYLON: (two-year terms)

Town Board Chair Randall Zemke*

Two supervisor seats open: Supervisor Dennis Erickson*, Supervisor Kevin Derrick* and Brenda Kaczmarski

Town Clerk: no nominations. Current Clerk Brenda Kaczmarski was nominated for supervisor.

Town Treasurer: no nominations. Jenny Arduser* is not running

VILLAGE OF DEER PARK (two-year terms, all seats running unopposed)

Village President Randy Olson*

Trustee Arlyn Severson*

TOWN OF ERIN PRAIRIE (caucus Jan. 21, two-year terms) The nominees have five days after the caucus to finalize their paperwork. Open positions are those currently held by:

Town Board Chair John Van Dyk

Supervisor Dennis Mitchell

Supervisor Mike Monteith

Town Clerk/Treasurer Jackie Mitchell

TOWN OF HAMMOND (two-year terms, all seats running unopposed)

Town Board Chair Paul Hueg*

Supervisor Bob Aune*

Supervisor Joe Miller*

VILLAGE OF HAMMOND (two-year terms)

Village President: Mark Benton and Tony Bibeau*

Village Trustees (three seats open):

Laurie Gruber*

Kristy Olson*

Bob Trudell.

Sandy Brecht* filed non-candidacy papers.

CITY OF NEW RICHMOND (two-year terms, unless noted)

Alderperson (Districts 1, Wards 1-2): Craig Kittel*

Alderperson (District 2, Wards 3-4): Scottie Ard* and challenger Kirk Lindell

Alderperson (District 3, Wards 5-6): Jim Jackson* and challenger Thomas Weinmeyer.

Municipal Judge Renee Keating* (four-year term)

NEW RICHMOND SCHOOL BOARD (three-year terms, all seats running unopposed)

Neal Melby*

Bryan Shafer*

Greg Gartner*

TOWN OF RICHMOND (two-year terms, all seats running unopposed)

Town Board Chair Gary Knutson*

Supervisor James Peirson*

Supervisor David Stephens*

VILLAGE OF ROBERTS (two-year terms, all seats running unopposed)

Village President Willard Moeri*

Village Trustees (three seats open)

Trustee Chuck Pizzi*

Trustee Mary Shemon*

Trustee Cheryl Johnson*

VILLAGE OF SOMERSET (two-year terms, all seats running unopposed)

Village President John Melvin *

Municipal Judge Brad Nemec*

Trustees:

Tony Lueck*

Ali Peterson*

Kelsey Parnell

SOMERSET SCHOOL BOARD (three-year terms, all seats running unopposed)

Katie Thurmes* (Clerk)

Courtney Kurkowski* (Treasurer) did not file candidacy papers. Patricia Jo Forsberg will run for her spot.

TOWN OF SOMERSET (three seats, two-year terms)

Town Board Chair Ed Schachtner*

Town Board Supervisor (two seats open):

Douglas Plourde*

Larry Rauch*

Lenny Germain

TOWN OF STANTON ( two-year terms, all seats running unopposed)

Town Board Chair Richard Hesselink*

Supervisor I Gerald Croes*

Supervisor II Steven Hoogheem*

TOWN OF STAR PRAIRIE (two-year terms, all seats running unopposed)

Town Board Chair Tom Heintz*

Supervisor Steve Lewis*

Supervisor Darryl Wendt*

VILLAGE OF STAR PRAIRIE (two-year terms)

Village President: Rita Keating and Patsy Johnson

Trustees (two seats open)

Dan Scheeringa*

Patsy Johnson*

Greg Gibson

ST. CROIX CENTRAL SCHOOL BOARD (three-year terms, all seats running unopposed)

Director at Large Kirk Lyksett*

Director at Large Jeff Redmon*

TOWN OF ST. JOSEPH (caucus Jan. 10, two-year terms) The nominees have five days after the caucus to finalize their paperwork. Open positions are those currently held by:

Town Board Chair Theresa Johnson

Supervisor 2 Michael Long

Supervisor 4: Position vacant

TOWN OF WARREN (caucus Jan. 21, two-year terms) The nominees have five days after the caucus to finalize their paperwork. Open positions are those currently held by:

Town Boar Chair Geno Hanson

Supervisor Joey Waalen

Supervisor Grace M. Hoyer

St. Croix County

Circuit Court Judge Branch 2, Edward Vlack* is running unopposed for another six-year term.

Statewide

The term of Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson will expire on July 31, 2019. Abrahamson announced that she would not be seeking re-election in May 2018.

Two candidates are running to fill the seat: Appeals Judge Brian Hagedorn and Appeals Chief Judge Lisa Neubauer.

Hagedorn, who announced his candidacy in August, is the former chief legal counsel to former Gov. Scott Walker.

Neubauer announced her candidacy in July. She serves on the District 2 Court of Appeals with Hagedorn.

Court of Appeals Judge District 3 Lisa K. Stark* will run unopposed for another six-year term.