Roberts Village Board approves siren service contract

According to village clerk Megan Dull, the board approved a five-year contract with Emergency Communications Systems to perform annual maintenance on the village's three emergency sirens. The contract ensures the rate stays the same for the next five years.

The board also approved a letter of credit reduction for the Rolling Meadows seventh addition and Rolling Meadows twin home addition.

"There are two new expansions to the Rolling Meadows subdivision currently under construction. As they do work, like they have put in the roads and put down the first layer of blacktop, then they ask for a reduction in their maturity bond that we hold. We did reduce that last night for both areas of Rolling Meadows," Dull said.

The board approved the next two invoices — one for $83,497.50 and another for $336,150 — for Clearas Water Recovery as the village continues to work on phosphorus removal at its wastewater treatment plant.

Dull said that the board also announced it had put out the packet for bid for the Division Street sidewalk project. The information will hit the newspaper this week and the village will start taking bids at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 5.

The last item of note was a report by the Friends of the Twin Lakes. According to Dull, the group had a meeting last week and is working on a mission statement. They are also hoping to have a person from Madison who had previously done a study on the Twin Lakes come to their next meeting so they can get some more insight from him about the lakes.