Trustees voted unanimously to object to the proposal from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to make County Road T/Davis Street the I-94 alternative route. The proposal came as a surprise to the board who only learned of the proposal from the crew at the County highway shop. The existing alternative route is Highway 63 to Highway 12, both state roads. The village would like to see that stay the alternative route and plans to meet with state officials this Friday, Jan.18, to further discuss the matter.

Trustees approved the payment of invoices totaling $10,996.55 to Sambatek for design work completed so far on fixes at the wastewater treatment plant. Funds are being allocated from the lawsuit settlement account.