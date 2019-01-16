Board approves additional $28,000 computer purchase for new treatment plant system
At their meeting Monday night, Jan. 14, village of Hammond trustees approved spending up to an additional $28,000 for the purchase of a second monitoring and reporting computer as part of the new Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA) monitoring system for the wastewater treatment plant. At last month's meeting, trustees had approved spending up to $40,000 for the initial purchase and installation of the system used to monitor aspects of water transport, distribution and treatment. Funds for the purchases come from the Compliance Maintenance Annual Report (CMAR) account.
Trustees voted unanimously to object to the proposal from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to make County Road T/Davis Street the I-94 alternative route. The proposal came as a surprise to the board who only learned of the proposal from the crew at the County highway shop. The existing alternative route is Highway 63 to Highway 12, both state roads. The village would like to see that stay the alternative route and plans to meet with state officials this Friday, Jan.18, to further discuss the matter.
Trustees approved the payment of invoices totaling $10,996.55 to Sambatek for design work completed so far on fixes at the wastewater treatment plant. Funds are being allocated from the lawsuit settlement account.