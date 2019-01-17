Evers says he will likely include what he calls a "first step" toward legalization in his state budget proposal. It is possible he might call for a statewide referendum. Evers comments were reported by Wispolitics.com. Republican Senator Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has said he doesn't support legalizing medical marijuana.

--

911 callers suggest Closs receive $50K reward

The couple who called 911 to report the discovery of missing teenager Jayme Closs suggest the $50,000 reward should be given to her.

Peter and Kristin Kasinkas say they don't want the reward while pointing out the 13-year-old "got herself out." Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald says who gets the $50,000 is being discussed with the FBI right now. The girl was kidnapped last October on the day her parents were both shot to death.

--

Study finds Wis. worst state for racial integration, equal rights

Wisconsin is ranked right at the bottom — 50th — among the states when it comes to racial integration and equal rights.

The study by the website WalletHub was released less than a week before Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The state has one of the highest income gaps between the races, to go with one of the five worst unemployment rate gaps. Wisconsin ranked last or next-to-last in nearly every category in the study, finishing ahead of only the District of Columbia.

--

DNA links Eau Claire man to 2018 rape

An Eau Claire man is accused of raping a woman he says he never met.

Kemone Golden made an appearance in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Wednesday. He faces two counts of sexual assault after his D-N-A was linked to a 2018 rape. The woman believes she was drugged. She says, after having about six drinks, she doesn't remember anything — and she woke up the next morning in her car without her pants on. She says she never consented to having sex with Golden.

--

Judge: Wis. improperly gave up authority to dairy group

A judge has restored Wisconsin's authority to protect water quality after ruling it was improperly given up in a settlement with a dairy industry group.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that a Milwaukee County judge ruled last week to restore the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources' authority to enforce water quality standards by requiring big dairy farms to not leak pollutants into public waters. The state DNR had been pushing for improvements to feed storage and areas where calves are housed but ended such efforts in a 2017 settlement with the Wisconsin Dairy Business Association.

--

Remains found in field near Tomah ID’d

Authorities have identified the remains found in a farm field near Tomah last September.

Tomah police say an employee of a tree trimming company found the skeletal remains of 80-year-old Harold Andersen. He had been reported missing Jan.1, 2018. Forensic investigators in Madison identified the bones but weren't able to determine the cause or manner of Andersen's death.

--

Girl, 14, accused of stabbing dad in the face

A 14-year-old Twin Lakes girl is being held at the Racine County Juvenile Detention facility after allegedly stabbing her father in the face.

The two had argued about the girl's online relationship earlier in the evening. Her mother tells police she heard her 38-year-old husband yell and she saw her daughter standing near him while holding two large kitchen knives. The father had been lying down when he was attacked with a butcher knife. He was treated at a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.