Rather than pay for the cuts through Evers' preferred option — a reduction of the manufacturing and agriculture tax credit — the GOP proposal would fund it through state budget surplus funds.

Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls, said the $340 million proposal hopes to ring a bipartisan note by giving the Democratic governor "a win" on his campaign message while harnessing funds gleaned from Republican reforms of recent years to pay for it.

"It's not about one party," he said Thursday, Jan. 17. "It's about the Wisconsin taxpayer. That feels a lot better to me than anything else we can do through political theater."

Wisconsin ended the 2018-19 fiscal year with a $588.5 million surplus, according to a Department of Administration report.

An Evers spokeswoman said the governor's office did not have an immediate comment on the proposal.

Zimmerman said the proposal was generated after Republican legislators met this week with Evers. Wisconsin's tax burden and pre-existing conditions were priorities on each side, he said.

"So we developed a proposal which gives Gov. Evers the ability to maintain a campaign promise he made and the same one I made in District 30," Zimmerman said. "Let's lower taxes and send money back to those that earned it."

Republicans have chafed the notion of reducing the manufacturing and agriculture tax credit, passed by the GOP Legislature in 2011, while Democrats have called the measure corporate welfare for manufacturing companies.

"To me, it feels good," Zimmerman said. "We are — as a bipartisan body, as a Legislature — we recognize it's the right thing to do. It gives the governor an immediate win on something he ran on."