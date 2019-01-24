Somerset Village Board denies library CSM

Tuesday night, Jan. 15, Somerset Village Board denied the public library's certified survey map (CSM) citing the as yet to be resolved encroachments of Lot 3 into Lot 2 and Lot 4 into Lot 1. The Plan Commission had previously tabled the library's CSM at its October meeting after discussing several concerns raised by the village engineer and owner of the Sportsman's Bar & Grill. Ed Fazekas had requested the property line currently extending through the bar's bathroom be redrawn to allow for a maintenance easement. MSA had recommended approval be contingent on an agreement between the library and the purchaser of lots 3 and 4 to legally remove the building from encroaching on lots 1 and 2 of the lbrary's property. That resolution will need to be reflected in the CSM as well. A maintenance easement agreement cannot be part of a CSM and must be a separate agreement "It came to light that there were several concerns including first and foremost the encroachments of those buildings. It's fortunate that those were found because, I don't think it was in the library's interest or the village board's interest to approve this CSM with those encroachments that would be there in perpetuity if approved at this time," said MSA Professional Services Representative Charles Schwartz. "So if somebody were to buy those buildings (with the way the map is drawn currently) they would legally have prescriptive rights into the library's expansion essentially," added Public Works Economic Development Director Bob Gunther. Further complicating the issue, the village does not have the funds and has not agreed to raze the existing buildings and the library appears undecided about committing funds to raze the buildings. Representatives for the library appeared to agree that they could proceed with soliciting construction bids even without approval of a CSM. Approval of a CSM for the library appears to be contingent on resolving the encroachment issues with Lots 3 and 4 and authoring a maintenance easement agreement with the Sportsman's Bar & Grill. Trustees unanimously denied the proposed CSM. "And that by no means is in any way not being supportive of the library," said Board President John Melvin. Other business