The city of New Richmond is progressing with the corridor study of Knowles Avenue, which includes a comprehensive traffic and accessibility study along the corridor between North Shore Drive and Richmond Way. The Knowles Avenue corridor is an approximately 2.4-mile stretch that runs north/south, serving as the city's main access for commercial, civic and cultural activities.

The proposed corridor study includes a review and analysis of intersections, access, pedestrian and bicycle accommodations and safety. The Public Involvement Meeting #1 was held on Oct. 23, 2018 where the public provided feedback on issues and concerns relative to the study area.

At the meeting, a summary of the feedback provided from PIM #1, key study findings and corridor alternatives will be provided for consideration. Attendees will be asked to participate in an activity to provide input on preferred alternatives for the corridor. Attendance and input is highly encouraged to aid the direction of the study. Final study findings and corridor recommendations will be presented at a third and final PIM, which will be scheduled for later this year.

Representatives from the city and the engineering consulting firm of MSA Professional Services, Inc. will be available to facilitate the activity, answer questions and obtain feedback on the project.

Wheelchair accessibility is available at this meeting site. People who have hearing impairment may request an interpreter at the meeting if they plan to attend by contacting Jeremiah Wendt, New Richmond's Director of Public Works, at 715-243-0439 prior to Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Questions concerning the meeting should also be directed to Wendt.