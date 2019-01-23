Western Wisconsin lawmakers on both sides of the aisle offered competing reactions to the speech.

Republican Assembly Member Shannon Zimmerman, of River Falls, said reforms made during Gov. Scott Walker’s time in office won’t be be overturned.

“We share many of the same values but at the same time, we will not regress, we will not lose an inch of progress we have made over the last eight years,” he said.

Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, said Evers offered “common sense solutions.”

“Moving forward, I am excited for the opportunity to work with my legislative colleagues and the administration on ways to strengthen Wisconsin,” she said.

Sen. Jeff Smith, D-Eau Claire — whose district includes most of Pierce County — said Evers’ message was “a far cry from the divide and conquer politics” that pervades contemporary political discourse.

“I’m hopeful the Governor’s invitation to work together will be heard by Republican leaders in the Legislature,” Smith said.

--

Business owners sue for clarification of AG’s opinion on wedding barns

Owners of two wedding barns in Wisconsin are suing for clarification of an attorney general's opinion.

The owners want to know if they are going to have to apply for liquor licenses. In the past, the Wisconsin Department of Revenue has said businesses which rent out space for weddings don't need liquor licenses. Attorney General Brad Schimel offered an informal opinion in November that suggested that they do need the licenses. The lawsuit was filed last week in Dunn County Circuit Court.

--

Assembly passes measure on pre-existing conditions, passes it on to Senate

A Republican-backed bill forcing health insurance companies to cover pre-existing conditions is on its way to the Wisconsin Senate, after passing the Assembly.

Tuesday's vote was 76-19. The GOP started working on the legislation after Democrats attacked them on the campaign trail last year. Republicans had joined a multi-state lawsuit challenging Obamacare. Supporters made two changes requested by Democratic Governor Tony Evers but ignored several other requests.

--

Eau Claire woman pleads no contest to charges in fatal crash case

An Eau Claire woman has pleaded no contest to two of the eight charges she faces for her role in a fatal traffic accident.

Investigators say Cara Stevens ran a stop sign and T-boned a truck, killed three passengers in her car and a passenger in the truck. Stevens is scheduled for sentencing April 5. Her no contest plea is on a charge of homicide by negligent driving and reckless driving. The accident happened in Chippewa County in May 2017.

--

Northern Wis. man pleads not guilty to 14 felonies

A northern Wisconsin man has entered a not guilty plea to 14 felony charges for his role in a 2017 killing.

Twenty-eight-year-old Evan Oungst of Arbor Vitae hasn't had a trial date set in Iron County Circuit Court yet. He and four others were arrested after the body of Wayne Valliere Jr. was discovered New Year's Day 2018. Two people — Joseph Lussier and Richard Francis Alexander Allen — are appealing their life sentences.