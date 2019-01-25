Thirty-five percent were opposed. The results show a shift in sentiment about the idea. Four-and-a-half years ago only 46 percent of those polled were for legalizing pot, with 51 percent against it. A similar percentage, 58 percent, would like to see the drug fully legalized and regulated like alcohol.

Federal court agrees to delay redistricting trial 3 months

A federal court will delay a trial over redistricting in Wisconsin until the U.S. Supreme Court rules on a similar case.

The panel voted 2-1 to grant a Republican request to wait to start the trial. The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments about election maps in Maryland and North Carolina in March, with a ruling expected by June. The Wisconsin trial had been on the court calendar for April. Although Republicans got the delay they wanted, their motion for dismissal was refused.

Class-action lawsuit filed over lack of funding for public defender’s office

Five people have filed a class-action lawsuit because they say a lack of public defenders has forced them to sit in jail for long periods of time.

Wisconsin pays attorneys to defend indigent clients $40 an hour, the lowest compensation rate in any state. The complaint was filed in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin two weeks ago. An attorney says his five clients have been denied their 6th Amendment rights to effective representation. At least one of them had to wait more than 10 weeks to be assigned an attorney.

Jayme Closs to receive $25K reward from Hormel

Hormel Foods says teenager Jayme Closs will receive the $25,000 it set up as a reward for her safe return.

Closs was missing for nearly three months after the bodies of her murdered parents were discovered in Barron County. She was found walking down a rural road in freezing weather without a coat or gloves. Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson is accused of killing her parents and kidnapping the girl. The company says it wants to donate its share of the reward which had been offered to her.

Man suing police releases edited video before trial

A man who says he was handcuffed when a Milwaukee police officer kicked him in the face has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit.

Rafael Rosales led authorities on a 20-minute chase in August 2017 before he was stopped. His lawyer released edited body camera and dash-cam video Thursday. Rosales says his nose was broken and he suffered epileptic seizures after he was attacked by Officer Michael Gasser. Gasser resigned later and pled guilty to charges of battery and disorderly conduct.