--

State ag official urges owners to protect animals from bitter cold

The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is urging people to protect their animals during the bitter cold.

DATCP Veterinarian Dr. Yvonne Bellay says animals can suffer from hypothermia, frostbite and other cold weather injuries. She says the harsh conditions can also weaken their immune systems leaving them vulnerable to illness. Officials say livestock and pets will need more food than usual to produce body heat, access to fresh water daily, and shelter or an enclosed dry space from the wind and snow. Subzero temperatures and wind chills are expected through the next week.

--

No Douglas County charges planned for suspected Closs kidnapper

The Douglas County District Attorney's Office does not plan to file charges in "the immediate future" in the abduction of Jayme Closs.

Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson is already facing first-degree intentional homicide, kidnapping and burglary charges in Barron County. Patterson is accused of hiding the 13-year-old girl in a home near Gordon in Douglas County after killing her parents in October. DA Mark Fruehauf said in a statement, "A prosecutor's decision whether to file criminal charges involves the consideration of multiple factors, including the existence of other charges and victim-related concerns." He also said they have the ability to charge Patterson at any time within the statute of limitations, and the manner remains under review. Patterson's next court hearing is Feb. 6.

--

19 people displaced by Madison apartment fire

Madison firefighters say alarms were sounding and residents were evacuating an apartment building as they drove up on the scene Sunday morning.

One of the residents had called 911 to report smoke inside the building shortly after 6 a.m. The flames were contained to an apartment on the second floor, but 19 residents were displaced. Madison fire officials say the cause of the blaze is still being investigated. No serious injuries were reported.

--

UW-Oshkosh police seeking 5 assault suspects

Witnesses say five men got out of the black SUV at about midnight Monday morning and attacked a man near the UW-Oshkosh campus.

One of the attackers said he had a gun, but it was never displayed. A Titan Alert went out to students about the assault. The SUV reportedly had an Appleton North High School sticker on the back. The victim's name and the extent of his injuries, if any, have not been released.

--

Green Bay man killed in snowmobile crash

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office says a snowmobile rider from Green Bay rode his machine off the trail and slammed into some trees Saturday night.

The accident in the Town of Tomahawk killed 44-year-old Matthew Martens. He was declared dead at the scene of the accident. No one else was injured.

--

Historic hotel to open on Valentine’s Day in Green Bay

Economic development officials in Green Bay estimate the renovation of the historic Hotel Northland has cost more than $50 million.

After years of work, the downtown hotel will re-open on Valentine's Day. The project started and stopped multiple times when previous managers failed to pay the contractors doing the work. The hotel opened the first time in 1924 and is listed on the U-S National Register of Historic Places.

--

Man, woman struggling over gun hit by same bullet

Investigators with Green Bay police say a man and woman were struggling over a gun when it went off early Saturday morning. The same bullet struck both of them. Police were called when the two showed up at a Green Bay hospital with gunshot wounds. The injuries suffered by the 29-year-old woman and the 31-year-old man were not life-threatening. Police haven't released their names, but the woman was arrested on drug charges, plus disorderly conduct and reckless injury.