Postal Service suspends delivery Jan. 30, 2019

Polar Vortex Jayden is expected to bring temperatures as low as 35 degrees below zero, and wind chills as low as 65 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service. A wind chill warning is in effect through Thursday morning in Washington, Dakota, Goodhue, St. Croix and Pierce counties.

According to the Postal Service:

Retail operations at local offices will be available, but may be limited.

There will be no collection mail pick up from businesses or collection boxes. Additionally, there will be no residential or commercial package pick-up services.

