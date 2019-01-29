State government offices will be closed to public business Wednesday Jan. 30 with limited exceptions.

"It's critically important that we're ensuring the people of Wisconsin and our public employees are safe in these dangerous weather conditions," Evers said in a statement. "I am urging people to prepare for this severe weather and to exercise caution when traveling or going outdoors."

Temperatures are expected to drop to as low as 35 degrees below zero, and wind chills as low as 65 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service. A wind chill warning is in effect through Thursday morning in St. Croix and Pierce counties.

According to the emergency declaration:

Gov. Evers declared a state of emergency on Jan. 28 in anticipation of the storm. Executive Order #7 directs state agencies to close state government offices for public business on Jan. 30, 2019, excluding essential emergency response, public health, and public safety employees. The Executive Order also directs all state agencies utilize all available means to ensure employee safety including alternative work options.

The Wisconsin State Capitol will remain open to the public.

A copy of the Executive Order can be found here.