Instead of building LCD screens in a huge factory in Mount Pleasant, it is adjusting its plans. Now the electronics giant wants to create a technology hub with research facilities. The jobs created would no longer be blue-collar manufacturing jobs. Wisconsin state and local governments have promised Foxconn about $4 billion in incentives for the project.

Wis. congressman calls Trump ‘moron’ for global warming comments

A Wisconsin congressman has called the president a "moron" over a tweet about global warming.

With record-setting cold hitting the upper Midwest, President Trump tweeted Monday that global warming should "come back fast." Trump has often tweeted his doubts about climate change. Democratic Congressman Mark Pocan said, "Only a moron would not understand global warming causes huge temperature swings." Climatologists call the cold snap "an extreme weather event," not a climate trend.

Investigators searching for evidence on Closs suspect’s cellphone

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is analyzing the contents of a cell phone belonging to the man accused of abducting Jayme Closs after he killed her parents.

Investigators are said to be checking call logs, photos and videos stored on the phone in an effort to "determine the chronological context" of the crimes. Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson was arrested Jan. 10 after the 13-year-old girl managed to free herself. Patterson's next appearance in Barron County Circuit Court is scheduled for one week from Wednesday.

Evers wants to delay juvenile prisons’ closing by 2 years

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says closing the troubled Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake juvenile prisons by 2021 isn't going to work.

An administration official told lawmakers Tuesday the governor wants to delay the process two years. Moving it to 2023 would require the approval of the Wisconsin Legislature. The plan is for the prisons in Irma to be replaced by smaller, regional facilities that would be operated by county governments. Federal authorities have investigated allegations of inmate abuse since 2014.

Cold bonus? Temps could kill invasive emerald ash borer larvae — but superbugs could survive

Extremely cold temperatures could bring one positive result.

When the thermometer drops past 20 degrees below zero the emerald ash borer larvae will begin to die. The invasive bug has killed millions of ash trees in the Upper Midwest. If the larvae die, they won't lay their eggs next summer. It's not all good news and it won't stop the problem. It's possible the larvae that survive will become more tolerant of the cold and develop into a super-bug.

Ag experts: State losing twice as many farms as in past

Even though many farmers are getting out of the business, the news is not all bad.

Farmland value in Wisconsin isn't going down, showing people and institutions still consider farming a good investment. A troubling statistic shared at the Wisconsin Agriculture Outlook Forum Tuesday shows the state is losing twice the number of farms it has in the past. Low milk prices are putting big pressure on dairy farmers. The annual forum on Wisconsin agriculture was held Tuesday at UW-Madison.

Woman with medical background credited with saving 2 lives

Ashwaubenon police say a woman with a medical background saved the lives of two people who were overdosing on heroin.

During a heavy snowfall, which was accompanied by high winds, the unnamed hero stopped to check on what she first thought was somebody stuck in the snow Monday. She called 911 to report the discovery of 27-year-old Jessie House of Hobart. He wasn't breathing and didn't have a pulse, so she pulled him out of the vehicle and began administering CPR. Twenty-nine-year-old Molly Schlichting was also unresponsive. House and Schlichting are alive, though they have been jailed on drug charges.

Vernon County: No foul play suspected in woman’s death

Authorities in western Wisconsin say they don't suspect foul play in the death of a 47-year-old woman.

The victim was found outside her Hillsboro home Friday morning. The Vernon County Sheriff's Department says it is still investigating Tammy L. Johnson's death. Details of the manner or cause of her death haven't been released. At least three state agencies have been involved in the investigation.

Assembly Dems withdraw from redistricting legal challenge

Democrats in the Wisconsin Assembly have pulled out of a federal lawsuit over the way legislative district boundaries have been set up.

A group of Democratic voters will continue the case. The attorney for the lawmakers tells reporters the voting group is well-equipped to go on. Assembly Democrats won't have to turn over documents or answer questions to support their claims, now that they have withdrawn. The case is scheduled to go to trial this summer.

Witness problem leads to full dismissal against Eau Claire mom accused of child sex crimes

When a witness left the Eau Claire County Circuit courtroom, prosecutors asked the judge to dismiss a sexual abuse case.

Forty-year-old Michelle Mayer had been accused of letting men sexually assault her two daughters in exchange for drugs and money. The alleged victim admitted using marijuana the night before she took the stand, answered a few questions Tuesday, then asked for a break, and didn't come back. Prosecutors say their case depended on that witness. The judge dismissed the case against Mayer "with prejudice," meaning the charges can't be filed again.

State Supreme Court rules Park Bank not liable in embezzlement scheme

The Wisconsin Supreme Court has voted five-to-two tup uphold a state appeals court ruling in a $34 million embezzlement case.

The high court ruled Park Bank isn't liable for failing to detect or investigate the wrongdoing by an executive with Koss Corporation. Sujata Sachdeva is serving 11 years in the federal prison system for using company money to buy clothes, jewelry and other extravagant items. Much of the money was taken through the corporation's accounts at the Milwaukee bank.