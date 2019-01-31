The Taiwan-based company said Wednesday it will move away from the production of LCD panels at its plant in southeastern Wisconsin — to make it more of a research hub. That could remove the potential for thousands of manufacturing jobs, but Foxconn says it is still going to hire 13,000 people. Senator Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Rob Vos say the Democratic governor is bringing in a wave of economic uncertainty that has caused Foxconn to make the change.

Local officials: Foxconn ‘committed’ to building in SE Wis.

Government and economic development officials in southeastern Wisconsin say electronics giant Foxconn is still committed to spending up to $10 billion on a job-creating project. They say the Taiwan-based company has reiterated its support for the project which means 13,000 new jobs for the region's economy. Foxconn has already spent $200 million on the site. The official statement came after stories were published about Foxconn Technology Group switching its focus to creating a research and development hub at Mount Pleasant rather than an LCD manufacturing plant.

Preliminary hearing set for man accused of killing Girl Scouts

A preliminary hearing is set for the man accused of killing three Chippewa Falls Girl Scouts and a mother in a crash.

Colten Treu was back in court yesterday by video conference for a review hearing. Treu's attorney's asked for a delay in his preliminary hearing until April so both sides could review his toxicology results. The defendant's preliminary hearing is set for April 12

No relief from polar air invasion — yet

The National Weather Service is keeping its wind chill warning in effect through this morning as polar air remains in the region.

The ground covered in snow, lighter winds and clear skies likely will mean new record low temperatures were set overnight when all the data is collected. Some areas suffered from wind chill readings of 50 degrees below zero, or colder. A warm-up is on the way. High temperatures could reach the low-40s in southern Wisconsin by the weekend.

15 departments called to Wis. fire in bitter cold

(Menomonee Falls, WI) -- Firefighters from 15 different departments responded to a house fire Wednesday morning in Menomonee Falls. Temperatures were well below zero and fire crews were rotated to keep them safe during the dangerous, bitter-cold conditions. The fire was reported at about 11:00 A-M. Emergency responders say the family living in the room managed to get out safely and no injuries were reported. The house was a total loss.

Extreme Cold Temperatures Force Evacuation Of The Commons At Marquette

A fire alarm chased Marquette students out of their dorm rooms Wednesday morning.

School officials say the extreme cold set off the sprinkler system in the basement of the new residence hall. Students didn't have to go outside and were able to stay warm in the lobby and dining area. Those wishing to leave the building were taken to warming areas on campus using a shuttle. The alarms started sounding at about 10 a.m.