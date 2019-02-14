The study includes a comprehensive traffic and accessibility study along the corridor between North Shore Drive and Richmond Way. The Knowles Avenue corridor is an approximately 2.4-mile stretch that runs north/south, serving as the city's main access for commercial, civic and cultural activities. The corridor study includes a review and analysis of intersections, access, pedestrian and bicycle accommodations and safety. The first public involvement meeting was held on Oct. 23, at which time the public provided feedback on issues and concerns relative to the study area.

At the public involvement meeting on Feb. 19, a summary of the feedback provided from the first public involvement meeting, key study findings and corridor alternatives will be provided for consideration. Attendees will be asked to participate in an activity to provide input on preferred alternatives for the corridor. Attendance and input is highly encouraged to aid the direction of the study. Final study findings and corridor recommendations will be presented later this year at a final public involvement meeting.

Representatives from the city and the engineering consulting firm of MSA Professional Services, Inc. will be available to facilitate the activity, answer questions, and obtain feedback on the project.

Wheelchair accessibility is available at this meeting site. Questions concerning the meeting should also be directed to Jeremiah Wendt at 715-243-0439.