The Democratic governor will likely include the task force recommendation in his two-year budget plan later this month. Evers has said he is open to increasing the tax which is a little less than $0.33-a-gallon right now. Republicans remain opposed to any tax or fee increases and they are trying to direct the discussion toward developing toll roads.

State Senate expected to vote on middle-class tax cut Wednesday

The Wisconsin Senate is expected to take up the middle-class tax cut backed by Republicans Wednesday.

The Assembly passed the measure on a 61-33 vote Tuesday. Gov. Tony Evers has already said he can't sign the bill because it relies on a budget surplus to cover lost revenue. Evers has proposed his own tax cut plan, half of it covered by putting new limits on tax credits for manufacturers. Republicans don't want to raise taxes on businesses to pay for the cuts.

Ice chunk pierces windshield, injures driver in Dunn County

The Dunn County Sheriff's Office reports the driver of a car escaped serious injuries when a chunk of ice flew off a truck's roof and went through his windshield.

The driver's name hasn't been released. Deputies say the accident happened 4:30 p.m. Monday in the Town of Tainter. Investigators say snow and ice passed through the interior of the damaged car, filling the rear window with several inches of snow. Authorities are urging people to clean the snow and ice off their vehicles before driving on the state's roads.

Culver’s ranked third among U.S. fast food chains

Culver's butter burgers are building a nationwide reputation.

A website called RestaurantBusinessOnline ranks the Wisconsin-based fast-food chain third in the nation, outranked only by Chick-fil-A and Tropical Smoothie Cafe. In-N-Out Burger was fourth. Culver's got high marks for service and hospitality and convenience. Its lowest score was in the overall value of the product.

Evers plans to join U.S. Climate Alliance

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers plans to join the U.S. Climate Alliance, a bipartisan coalition of governors committed to implementing the Paris climate accord on a state level to combat climate change. The Alliance was formed in June 2017 in response to President Trump’s withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Agreement. Joining requires a state to implement policies of the Paris Agreement aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, tracking and reporting progress and accelerating policies to reduce carbon pollution. Evers said in a statement, "It’s a new day in Wisconsin and it’s time to lead our state in a new direction where we embrace science, where we discuss the very real implications of climate change, where we work to find solutions, and where we invest in renewable energy." He adds that the state can take climate action while growing the economy at the same time.

Wis. man sentenced to 20 years on homicide conviction

A 43-year-old northwestern Wisconsin man has been given a 20-year prison sentence after his conviction on first-degree reckless homicide charges.

Matthew Samuel Phillips Jr. of Barnes learned his fate at a sentencing hearing Tuesday in Ashland County Circuit Court. Investigators determined that Phillips had beaten a man to death last year for allegedly touching a child inappropriately. Ashland police found the body of Marcus H. Holton last February. Phillips' girlfriend, 38-year-old Jennifer Marie Mustache, is serving a four-year term for her role in the crime.