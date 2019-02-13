CIT CEO admits failure to deliver on IT contract

A meeting on Thursday, Feb. 7, brought Bibeau, Village Administrator Sandi Hazer and Police Chief Rick Coltrain to the table with CIT CEO Chris Taylor and members of the senior management team servicing the village IT contract.

According to Hazer, CIT admitted it had failed to execute a number of processes integral to delivering the IT overhaul it had promised the village including inventorying and evaluating the village's existing equipment and recommending the requisite upgrades. According to CIT, failing to upgrade the police department's equipment was at the heart of the performance difficulties the department was experiencing.

CIT also addressed billing practices with Hazer agreeing to review invoices and issue refunds on invoices paid multiple times.

Other business

• Trustees approved the expenditure of $1,370.80 to purchase a new computer and memory upgrade for the Police Department.

• Trustees approved a refund of $846.51 in sewer charges related to water leaked from a hydrant at 940 Davis St.

• Trustees approved an inclement weather policy permitting employees to leave early or not report for work due to inclement weather impacting their safety. Employees will be required to use vacation time or comp time to account for the missing hours. The voicemail at Village Hall will also be changed to direct residents calling with water or sewer emergencies to contact the police department dispatch number.