Western Wisconsin Republicans urged Evers to sign the bill.

“Reducing the tax burden for the hardworking citizens of Wisconsin has been a top priority of mine since taking office last session,” said Rep. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, said in a news release.

Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls, expressed his differences with a competing tax bill backed by Evers.

“There couldn’t be a starker difference between the legislature and Governor Evers,” he said in a news release. “While the Governor continues to push his tax increases, passage of AB 4 shows we can return money to the hard working families of Wisconsin without the need to increase taxes on the back bone of our economy. Let’s accomplish our shared goal without the need for partisan squabbling.”

The tax cut is the first bill passed by the Wisconsin Legislature since the session convened last month. If Evers vetoes the measure, Republicans don't have enough votes to override.

--

U.S. Rep. Kind introduces craft-beer-friendly legislation

Congressman Ron Kind is sponsoring legislation aimed at growing American's craft beer, cider and spirits industry.

The Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax Reform Act would reduced tax burdens and restrictive regulations for brewers, cider makers, vintners and distillers. Kind said,"here in Wisconsin, our craft brewers produce over 1 million barrels of beer a year. Not only are our breweries a source of pride and a large part of our state’s culture, but they also support our local economies and create jobs." The economic impact of craft brewers in Wisconsin is estimated at more than two-billion dollars annually. The Wisconsin Democrat says the beer industry alone in the Third District contributes a billion dollars to state economy and provides over eight-thousand jobs. A similar bill was introduced in the U.S. Senate and has the support of the entire craft beverage industry.

--

Bill circulated in Madison would prohibit minors from buying e-cigs

Legislation is being passed around the Wisconsin Senate and Assembly which would prohibit minors from buying e-cigarettes.

Sen. Andre Jacque and Reps. Janel Brandtjen and Barbara Dittrich are looking for co-sponsors of the bill. Sale of all vaping devices would be affected. Supporters say most of the time it isn't possible to determine whether a vaping device contains tobacco. Sales of nicotine products to minors are already prohibited.

--

Slew of Shopko stores to join Ellsworth’s in shuttering

The Department of Workforce Development reports 578 jobs will be lost when Shopko closes 11 more stores in May.

That’s in addition to closure of the Ellsworth Shopko, announced earlier this month. The Wisconsin-based company officially filed for bankruptcy last month. Changes in consumer buying habits have made retail jobs more insecure in recent months. The DWD is offering help to workers affected by the layoffs. The other Shopko stores being closed are in Beloit, De Pere, Delavan, Kenosha, Kimberly, Marinette, Monona, Racine, Rhinelander, Sheboygan and Watertown.

--

Student removed from Whitehall schools after making threats

Officials with the Whitehall School District say a student has been removed after making threats on social media.

The juvenile had reportedly directed his threats at specific classmates. Investigators say they have determined that no action on the threats was imminent, but that student and his parents have been contacted by Whitehall police. The juvenile has been suspended from school pending the outcome of the police investigation.