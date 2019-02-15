Democratic Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke will attend a meet-and-greet with students and faculty. The event is closed to the press, the public or anyone who isn't affiliated with the university. There's room for about 150 people and the appearance is sponsored by the campus Political Science Student Association.

Elementary student beats back would-be abductor with candy bag

An elementary student was walking to school Thursday morning in West Allis when she says a man asked her for directions.

When she kept walking without speaking to him, he followed for a short distance in his SUV, then got out, walked up to her and grabbed her wrist. The girl says he let go when she hit him with a bag of candy, then she ran to Horace Mann Elementary School. She told school officials, who called West Allis police. They have been searching for the suspect.

Johnson votes to confirm AG nominee Barr

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson voted "yes" Thursday to confirm William Barr as the Attorney General of the United States. The Wisconsin Republican said Barr is "eminently qualified, and he's demonstrated a commitment to justice and the rule of law - not partisan politics - during his decades of public service." Barr also served as attorney general under the late President George H.W. Bush. President Trump's attorney general takes over a Department of Justice overseeing the Robert Mueller investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Bus passenger said ‘everyone is going to die if I can’t find my phone,’ charges state

Madison police have arrested a bus passenger who allegedly threatened to kill others when he dropped his cell phone and couldn't find it.

Twenty-nine-year-old Malachi L. Johnson may have been intoxicated when he got on the city bus at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday. During a scuffle with another passenger, he broke that man's tooth after shouting, "Everyone is going to die if I can't find my phone!" Johnson faces charges of substantial battery, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

Truckers losing billions at traffic bottlenecks

A national report indicates two of the worst traffic bottlenecks in the nation are slowing truck drivers in Milwaukee.

Traffic delays cost truckers $74 billion a year. The Marquette Interchange is ranked the 49th-worst bottleneck in the United States and the Zoo Interchange is 75th. The study finds congestion leads to one-point-two-billion hours of lost trucking productivity every year, according to the Milwaukee Business Journal.

Minn. man likely to face charges in double murder

Minnesota authorities are holding a 44-year-old suspect in a double murder.

Darren L. Stebe is in the Beltrami County Jail on a probation violation charge, but investigators say he contributed to the deaths of 39-year-old Adam Thorpe of Maple Grove and 41-year-old Jason McDonough of Superior, Wisconsin. The sheriff's office says human remains were found in a fire pit at a property near Bemidji last week when a search warrant was executed.