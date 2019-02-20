He also wants to legalize medical marijuana. Evers says Wisconsin should join 30 other states in making medical marijuana legal to purchase and possess. He points out that 16 Wisconsin counties and two cities have passed non-binding referendums to approve medical marijuana. Republicans have indicated they won't support the ideas.

Medicaid expansion report: Republicans like it, Dems don’t

Republican lawmakers say a new think-tank report on Medicaid expansion in Wisconsin supports their argument against the idea.

The study from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and the Center for Research on the Wisconsin Economy suggests the expansion would move $600 million a year to the private insurance market. Democrats and some health care advocates call the report biased and say it is unreliable. They claim it pushes a political agenda.

Evers ‘exploring’ idea of joining multi-state lawsuit against emergency declaration

Gov. Tony Evers says there is no national emergency need for a border wall.

Evers says he is exploring the idea of joining a lawsuit already filed by 16 states. The federal suit alleges the declaration by President Donald Trump is unconstitutional. Trump's plan is to use already-designated federal funds to pay for the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Attorney General Josh Kaul has said if federal funds meant for this state are diverted due to the declaration, the Wisconsin Department of Justice will take the appropriate action — though he didn't say what that would be.

No bill, no barber, says sign language-pushing lawmaker

State Assembly Rep. Jonathan Brostoff says he will continue to keep his hair long until a bill gets passed addressing a shortage of sign language interpreters.

Brostoff prefers short hair but hasn't had a cut in a year, saying he'll keep growing his bushy hair until the Legislature passes protections for deaf citizens needing high-quality sign language services. The bill would also crack down on interpreters practicing illegally.

DNR votes next week on $5M land easement purchase in northern Wis.

The Wisconsin Natural Resources Board is expected to vote one week from Wednesday on the purchase of an easement on more than 14,000 acres in Iron County.

The deal would keep that area in northern Wisconsin undeveloped and preserve it for sustainable forestry. The total cost is estimated at $5.2 million, with the money coming from the DNR land stewardship program. The area would be called the Great Northern Conservation Easement and it would be adjacent to the Moose Lake State Natural Area.

Suspected drunk vehicle thief requires extrication after crash

Grant County charges are pending against a 21-year-old Cassville man accused of stealing a truck last Friday.

Gabriel Phillips had to be extricated from the vehicle after he crashed it in the town of Little Grant. Authorities say the truck had been reported stolen from Lancaster just 90 minutes before it was wrecked. Phillips was taken to Grant Regional Health Center, then transferred to another hospital for treatment. Among the charges he faces are taking and operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and operating while intoxicated-second offense.