The Republican says the problem is it would also decriminalize possession of recreational pot. Vos told people at a Thursday luncheon in Madison he thought he could get a majority of his party members to support legalization of medical marijuana only. He accuses the governor of failing to work with him to find a middle ground.

--

Accused Closs kidnapper allegedly pens provocative letter

The website RadarOnline.com is reporting the Wisconsin man who kidnapped teenager Jayme Closs wrote a letter from his jail cell which had hearts around the girl's name.

The "creepy" letter was apparently written as a reply to someone who had written Jake Patterson. He told the person he had gone from someone who never committed a crime or did anything bad to doing "the worst thing a human can do." He allegedly followed the comment with "ha-ha." Patterson is charged with murdering the 13-year-old girl's parents and holding her for 88 days.

--

St. Croix County man pleads guilty in child sex abuse case

A St. Croix County man could get 25 years in prison when he is sentenced in April for the sexual assault of a child.

The victim in Ronald Jewett's case is a 15-year-old girl with cognitive disabilities. He reached a plea deal with prosecutors Thursday after they dropped one of the charges. The victim says Jewett touched her inappropriately almost every day. The Glenwood City man originally told investigators he accidentally touched her while wrestling or tickling her, but he later admitted it wasn't always an accident.

--

Hundreds of dairy farmers calling it quits

Hundreds of Wisconsin dairy farmers are calling it quits.

The state lost more than 600 dairy herds last year, and those that remain are a fraction of those seen in the state ten years ago. Lower prices and increased production are making it difficult for farmers to make ends meet.

--

Wis. local governments pay the bills with property taxes

A report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum finds only six states where local governments get more of their revenue from property taxes than the Badger State.

Wisconsin municipalities depend on property tax collections for 42 percent of their revenue — nearly double the national average. That figure is the highest in the Midwest and it means local governments are limited when they need to raise funds. Tight property tax caps are forcing unintended consequences like increasing debt.

--

Wis. Democratic Party files federal lawsuit over lame-duck laws

The Democratic Party of Wisconsin filed a federal lawsuit Thursday aimed at stopping what it calls the "unprecedented and illegal laws" passed by Republican during the lame-duck session.

The laws which Democrats say stripped Governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul of their traditional powers shortly after they were elected are being challenged under the U.S. Constitution's Guarantee Clause, the First Amendment and the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment. Plaintiffs from each congressional district are also part of the lawsuit alleging the lame-duck laws are invalid because they effectively blunted the results of the 2018 election. DPW Chair Martha Lanning said, "Not only did Republicans ignore the will of the people when they passed these laws, they also denied voters their core constitutional rights."