Somerset trustees approve cost overruns for Well #5 project

The first budget cost was grout. The village used 84 bags, though 50 were planned.

"In glacial till there's rules of thumb that are used (to estimate). Typically it's one bag per 4 feet and we exceeded that. The well development exceeded planned hours as well. You develop the well to remove the sand. If you stop prematurely there is the potential that that sand will get picked up and deposited into your distribution system as well as reduce the life of your pumps considerably. You're kind of at the mercy of however long that takes. It makes good dollars and cents to properly develop the well. Finally there was a slight overage as far as test pumping goes. The plan called for 24 hours but there was an alternate to go up to nine days. Because we didn't have that capacity that decision was made for us. We exceeded the amount in the base bid hours by 5.5 hours. In light of all of those changes, the amount of this change order is $22,933," said Schwartz.

Trustees unanimously approved Change Order #1 in the amount of $22,933.

School district referendum

School District Superintendent Dr. Mark Bezek delivered a brief presentation to the board outlining the process and reasoning behind the two questions scheduled to appear on the April 2 referendum.

Bezek began by stressing this is a referendum based on "needs" not "wants."

The superintendent noted the district is in a good financial position to take on debt with nearly 96 percent of its debt capacity available even though the district is projecting about a $500,000 deficit for 2019 due primarily to a $400,000 increase in costs for health care insurance.

The district hired Wold Architects to conduct both a physical assessment of the campus as well as a needs assessment. The district also distributed a survey to all district constituents testing three questions:

• An operational question for a recurring $1 million

• A bonding question for a one-time $28.6 million

• A larger bonding question for $46 million which would add "wish" items like an auditorium and additional gyms.

Based on the survey results, the district decided to pursue questions 1 and 2.

Bezek explained the operational levy for the recurring $1million is needed to protect non-structural or learning assets including class size, transportation options, curriculum, athletics and co-curricular offerings, staff levels and technology. Without the operating levey, Bezek projected the district will need to reduce its costs by $500,000 to $750,000 primarily in the area of programs and staff.

Bezek said the bonding question for $28.6 million addresses structural or building needs including improved safety and security for students and staff, aging infrastructure and updated educational spaces. By building the costs breakdown is $1 million at the elementary school, $12 million at the middle school and $13 million at the high school.

Should both questions pass, the cost to the average taxpayer would be 62 cents per $1,000 of fair market value or $62 per year with a home valued at $100,000 and $124 per year for a home valued at $200,000 etc.

"There are a lot of positives with this. The downside is, if we don't pass this, those buildings, they're not like fine wine, they're not going to get better with age. It's just going to cost more down the road. It's really imperative that we make an investment in these right now. This is really a 'needs' referendum. I don't see any fluff in this at all," said Bezek.

Board salaries

Trustees approved an increase in compensation for members of the village board including the president, trustees and committee members. The increase was based on a comparison of neighboring communities. Compensation has not been addressed since 2009. Under the new agreement, the president would receive $10,000 per year, trustees $5,000 per year, committee chairs $7,200 per year. Trustees will receive $50 per special meeting attended and citizen committee members would receive $60 per meeting attended. For board members up for election in April, the increase would go into effect in April 2021. For board members at mid term, the increase goes into effect in 2020.

"We felt that an increase was in order, also to create an incentive for people to maybe run for the board. We've been having a hard time getting people to run," said President Pro Tem Bartt Palmer.

Other business

• Trustees approved Pay Request #3 for the Well #5 project in the amount of $48,984.87 payable to Traut Companies for work completed including well development and test pumping.

• Trustees approved a three-year contract with Generator Power Systems at a cost of $1,640 per year for maintenance of three generators.

• Trustees approved a plan and specifications for the Wellhouse at Well #5. Bidding is scheduled to open March 14. The contract would be presented for board approval and awarding March 19. Construction would begin in June and the well is scheduled to be operating by December 2019.

• Trustees approved a nonmetallic mining permit for St. Croix County.

• Trustees approved making a donation to St. Anne's in the amount of $3,000 for replacement of the benches at the ballfield.

• Trustees approved revisions to the employee handbook.

• Trustees approved Resolution 2019-01 supporting Biosolids action to "amend" its contract with WisDOT to define Centrate as a recyclable material.