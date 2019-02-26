City points to collaboration as cornerstone for success

City Administrator MIke Darrow emceed the Chamber's annual breakfast dedicated to reviewing the city's recent accomplishments and previewing what to expect next.

If you attended one or more of the more than 100 public meetings facilitated by city staff in 2018, chances are you experienced The New Richmond Way. It is the philosophy embraced the city, the mayor, the city council and all its employees, characterized by a proactive, collaborative and transparent approach to every aspect of governing from fixing streets and building trails to protecting schools and preparing the budget.

Mayor Fred Horne was the first to address community members. He emphasized that New Richmond is a city that listens to its citizens and that listening is starting to pay off.

"You're now starting to see some of the fruits of those labors. You're going to hear about lots of exciting things that have happened in the last year as a result of listening and partnerships," said Horne.

Over the past several years, the city has made a deliberate effort to listen to and provide opportunities for residents to voice their opinions and ideas directly to city officials and staff on as wide a variety of issues as possible. The idea goes beyond opening its doors to the public, it actively moves government, the Civic Center, out into the community. This proactive approach to governing is characterized by bus tours, listening sessions, street meets, open houses, lunches with the police chief and a nimble, responsive social media presence.

Community Development Director Beth Thompson and Planning Director Noah Wiedenfeld took turns describing a few of the partnerships and collaborations that have impacted the downtown landscape in the last year.

The Hometown Holiday event celebrated its second anniversary. Artist Taylor Berman continued his painterly facelift of Knowles Avenue by applying his talents to utility boxes. WITC Welding Instructor Dan Wilkinson's students provided the imaginative bike racks located up and down Knowles Avenue. The city's facade grant program continued to expand literally changing the faces of eight downtown businesses to the tune of $20,000. The city welcomed new eateries including Vudu Street Food, Prime Time Nutrition, Sweet Beet Bakery and Muddy Cantina.

"When you think of Knowles Avenue and the downtown, it's really the billboard for the community; 12,000 people are driving through every day. We want that to not just look nice, but to be able to support those local businesses and help grow their bottom line and make downtown a destination and gathering place for the community," said Wiedenfeld.

Thompson noted the addition of the Best Western to the city's hospitality resources, the continued expansion of Phillips Medisize and the Federal Foam expansion. Medizie plans to expand the footprint of its facility in 2019 and add in the neighborhood of 150 new jobs over the next three years. Federal Foam's 100,000 square-foot expansion is expected to employ an additional 20-25 people in the business park.

2018 also saw the Auto Mall arrive on the north side along with the new Johnson Ford dealership.

"We've got a request for qualifications out for the Beebe Building and the Dairy Queen property. We hope in March to work with our economic development group, Forward New Richmond, along with the council on the next steps for redevelopment of those two properties as well as a more holistic approach to the downtown and the north side as well," added Darrow.

"We had 157 new dwelling units in 2018. That infused about $32 million of construction money back into our community this year. We've really ramped up the last four years or so and obviously the bridge leading to the Stillwater, Minneapolis area has really had a big effect, I believe," said Thompson.

"We want to streamline our approach to development through 'one call, two clicks,' where there's a concierge service where you're not having to go person-to-person to figure out answers to questions, to be able to address concerns as they come up in a timely fashion and to the extent possible outline incentives for development or redevelopment in the city," said Darrow.

Public Works Director Jeremiah Wendt talked briefly about progress on the Knowles Avenue Corridor Plan, a project which emerged from the citizen-driven comprehensive planning process in 2017.

"The Knowles Avenue Corridor really deserved a deeper look. So we started last year with the Knowles Avenue Corridor Study to take all those comments we received and look at developing a plan, a road map if you will, for the corridor moving forward, from Richmond Way to 64, what do we want this street to look like into the future not only from that automobile standpoint but also from a bike and pedestrian standpoint, " said Wendt.

Police Chief Craig Yehlik was the next to take the stage and talk about the power of proactive policing in the form of School Resource Officer Aaron Anderson, assigned to the school district in 2018.

"Education and community partnerships is really the direction we wanted to take our police department over the last three years. We've got work to do, but that's the direction we're going," said Yehlik.

Yehlik described the initial apprehension on behalf of students, staff and parents that the SRO would act as a "hammer" and enforcer to take care of problems, increase citations and put kids in jail at a young age.

"Once they realized that he was there strictly to try to find the underlying issues of why we're having these problems in our schools with vaping, drugs and with alcohol, and saw him as a resource, they have embraced him. The SRO is a really good example of how when the city and the school district listen to what the community wants and needs and then the collaborative effort of the city, the school district and the citizens to really come together and make it happen. That's what made the SRO position possible this year. I have gotten more positive feedback on this SRO position than probably anything that we've done as a police department in the last few years," said Yehlik.

Wendt summarized the city's commitment to expanding and improving its parks and trails. A map illustrated how the city's trail system has grown adding the Doughboy Trail in 2014, 115th Street Trail and access to the Doar Prairie in 2015, the North Shore Trail in 2016, North Fourth Street Trail and bike lanes on Pierce Avenue and North Shore Drive, and the first phase of the County Road A Trail and bike lanes on 125th Street in 2018.

The city received two grants in 2018, one federal and one from the Department of Natural Resources totaling over $1 million for two trail projects: The first along County Road A and the second connecting the Nature Center to the Doar Prairie Restoration project.

The city also expects to begin reconstruction of the Mary Park Boat Ramp sometime after the Mary Park Art Fair concludes in early June.

2019 will also be the first year the website/online registration - reservation mechanism developed as a result of the collaboration between the city, the school district, the New Richmond Area Community Foundation and New Richmond Area Centre will be available to residents at:newrichmondwi.recdesk.com.

Thompson filled in for Friday Memorial Library Interim Director Jennifer Rickard and announced National Library Week, April 7-13, 2019. Library card holders will be able to present their library card at participating businesses and receive a special deal or discount on a product or service.

City Finance Director Rae Ann Ailts explained her department's approach to creating the 2019 budget and listed the Capital Improvements Projects approved for 2019 including replacement of squad vehicles, enhanced security of municipal buildings and municipal management software.

"Our budget process is unlike any other community. We want our process to be collaborative, engaging and transparent. From budget bus tours to presenting at various community meetings to providing several budget hearings as ways for us to collect feedback from community members, the budget really is a representation of our community and the goals and objectives we want to achieve," said Ailts.

Ailts described the budget vision which is used to align priorities and insure the budget is meeting the expectations of the community.

The budget book is available online at: newrichmondwi.gov.2019_Budget_Book_Final_02_2019.pdf

Ailts concluded by reminding residents that they can sign up for Alert New Richmond, a new free software technology that alerts subscribers via email, text, mobile phone, landline or social media of events or emergencies of high importance such as weather events, power outages, etc. Sign up at: newrichmond.gov/Alert_New_Richmond_FAQ.pdf

New Richmond Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rob Kreibich wrapped up the breakfast program by reminding audience members to sign up for the Green Bay Packer Tailgate Tour making a stop this year in New Richmond on April 11, 2019. The event will take place at the New Richmond Regional Airport and feature two performances by NBC's The Voice star, Chris Kroeze in addition to the program featuring Packer CEO Mark Murphy and alumni players: Nick Barnett, Earl Dotson, Ryan Grant, Bernardo Harris, Aaron Kampman and Scott Wells. Proceeds from the event will benefit Grace Place. For more information and to purchase tickets go to: newrichmondchamber.com/events/packer-tailgate-party-with-chris-kroeze.