He will face a more serious charge now that the passenger identified only as N.B. has died at Froedtert Hospital. That female passenger and Combs' daughter were ejected, even though the little girl was in a child car seat. Combs had been cited more than 10 times for driving on a suspended license.

-----

Consultants estimate $500M cost to replace aging prison near Green Bay

ALLOUEZ -- Two consulting firms put the price tag for replacing an aging prison near Green Bay at about $500 million. The draft report just submitted says almost 30 percent of the century-old Green Bay Correctional Institution needs to be replaced.

When Republican Rep. David Steffen proposed replacing the facility two years ago the cost was estimated at $350 million. Wisconsin prisons are overcrowded and the facility in Allouez holds 300 more inmates than it was designed to contain.

-----

Car theft suspect faces multiple charges in Monroe County

SPARTA -- The person who held law enforcement officers in a standoff for 45 minutes Saturday is identified as a 22-year-old woman from Oxford. Ashley Broadnax faces six charges, including recklessly endangering safety. She's accused of firing a shot at a Monroe County deputy and a Sparta police officer when they pulled her over while driving a suspected stolen car. No one was hit.

Broadnax is free on bond with a next court date set for March 11.

-----

Tenth OWI conviction sends Holcombe man to prison

MENOMONIE -- A Holcombe man has been given a four-year prison sentence for his 10th conviction on charges of operating while intoxicated.

Officers say they watched Thomas Barthman swerve across the center line of a highway before they pulled him over. His blood alcohol content level was nearly 3.5 times the legal limit. Barthman reached a plea deal with Dunn County prosecutors. When he gets out of prison, he will be on extended supervision for four years.

-----

Evers orders withdrawal of Wisconsin National Guard from Southwest border

MADISON -- Gov. Tony Evers is withdrawing Wisconsin National Guard troops from the Southwest border.

Evers issued an executive order yesterday bringing about 110 Wisconsin National Guardsmen home from assisting with border security. The Democratic governor says the responsibility for keeping the borders safe belongs to the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol. Evers' order immediately drew criticism from Republicans, who say securing the borders is a top priority for the nation.

-----

Trial for man accused of killing Milwaukee cop ready for opening arguments

MILWAUKEE -- A Milwaukee County Circuit Court jury has been selected for the murder trial of the 31-year-old man accused of killing police officer Michael Michalski. If he is found guilty, Jonathan Copeland Jr. will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Seven men and seven women -- all white -- will hear the testimony. Michalski was executing an arrest warrant last summer when Copeland ambushed him, shooting him to death. Michalski is one of three Milwaukee officers killed in the line of duty since last summer.

-----

Winnebago County identifies victim of 131-vehicle pileup as Oshkosh teacher

NEENAH -- The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office reports the person killed in Sunday's 131-vehicle pileup on Interstate 41 was a 30-year-old teacher.

Andrew Schefelker taught middle and high school science in the Iowa-Scandinavia School District. Fox Valley authorities say it could take several days to clean up the road. Seventy-one people were injured and most of the vehicles involved were totaled. The accident happened near Neenah during whiteout conditions.

-----

Gov. Evers wants to cap private voucher school enrollment

MADISON -- Wisconsin's Democratic governor wants to stop the expansion of the state's private voucher school program. Tony Evers says he will include the proposal in the state budget plan he releases later this week.

He wants a hold placed on the creation of any new independent charter schools until 2023. Since Republicans control both the Assembly and state Senate, Evers' proposal isn't likely to pass. The voucher program has expanded each of the last eight years.

-----

Fire in large Watertown shed causes estimated $1.1M damage

WATERTOWN -- Watertown firefighters report flames were already pushing through the roof of a large shed when they arrived on the scene Monday at about 4:20 a.m. Investigators think an oil burner started the fire.

Strong winds and cold temperatures made battling the fire at the 5,000-square-foot Waupun Equipment Company structure a challenge. A press release estimates the total damage at $1.1 million.

-----

Squad cars struck by motorists in Fond du Lac and Sheboygan counties

FOND DU LAC -- Another reminder to slow down and move over for emergency vehicles on Wisconsin roads. Three different squad cars from Sheboygan and Fond Du Lac counties were totaled over the weekend in winter driving conditions.

Fond Du Lac Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt says a deputy and two motorists were injured. He says these were not "fender bender rear-ends, we're talking high-speed, high-energy impacts." In all three cases the squads had their emergency lights on but drivers couldn't see them due to white-out conditions.

-----

La Crosse Center expansion needed to retain farm conference

LA CROSSE-- Organizers of the MOSES Organic Farm Conference say their annual event is growing so rapidly, it may have to move. Expansion of the La Crosse Center is still in the planning stages. The conference is a resource for farmers who need a better business plan. It brought in participants from all over the Midwest last week. A notation on the website last week indicated the exhibit hall was "full for 2019."

-----

Sex-trafficking becoming major problem in Wisconsin

MADISON -- Wisconsin officials are warning people that sex trafficking isn't a problem limited to major metropolitan areas. It is a threat which is growing in the Badger state.

Officials say there were 54 cases of sex trafficking reported in Wisconsin last year, but it's suspected that many more weren't reported. A survivor-turned-activist, Nancy Yarbrough, says sex trafficking is going on in all 72 counties in a broadcast report.

-----

Marquette professor receives $1.2 million grant for cancer research

MILWAUKEE -- A biology professor at Marquette University is getting a $1.2 million National Institutes of Health grant to further explore how to repair damaged DNA cells.

The results of Dr. Edwin Antony's research could potentially influence the future of cancer treatments. Antony will identify the mechanisms of proteins involved in DNA repair which repair lesions that occur through environmental carcinogens and incorrect DNA replication. He says this grant will support understanding how cells protect their DNA and will hopefully help the broader science community in its fight against cancer. The grant will cover four years of research on this project.

-----

Milwaukee police still looking for man who shot girlfriend

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police say an arrest warrant has been issued for a man accused of shooting his live-in girlfriend multiple times last week. Calvin Hicks faces several charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide and carjacking.

Police say Hicks was sitting in a van with the victim and they were arguing when he pulled into an alley and started punching her. The unnamed woman fell out onto the ground where she says he shot her several times. When the van wouldn't start, Hicks ran away and used the gun to steal an SUV.

-----

Parents, leaders asking for change after Madison teacher incidents

MADISON -- More than 150 people attending a weekend community discussion in Madison have sent a message to local school officials -- they're fed up. Parents and community leaders say they want changes after yet another racial incident involving a Madison teacher.

An 11-year-old student at Whitehorse Middle School says her teacher pulled out her braids last week. The teacher was placed on leave while the claim is investigated. At least three Madison teachers have been removed from classrooms over the last year for using racial slurs.

-----

Wisconsin not doing enough to help kids with mental health issues

WASHINGTON, DC -- A report from the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry finds that 49 of Wisconsin's 72 counties don't offer psychiatry services for children. Medical professionals say this state isn't doing enough. The shortage outside the two major metropolitan areas has become so significant that therapists team with pediatricians to prescribe the medication some children need. Therapists are only trained to see if a child needs to see a psychiatrist -- and they can't prescribe medication.

-----

Kaukauna paint problem never resolved -- many cars still ‘speckled’

KAUKAUNA -- People whose cars were speckled with paint while Kaukauna's water tower was painted last year are frustrated by a lack of response. More than 100 vehicles were damaged in August.

Two dozen workers at Team Industries are waiting for answers from the insurance company and the painters. Kinsale Insurance says it has signed releases from those left behind. At least two victims say they never signed anything and their signatures were forged on the releases.

-----

Teen shot dead was high school student in Green Bay District

GREEN BAY -- A student from the Green Bay Area Public School District is dead after a shooting on Friday night. The district's superintendent says the 18-year-old was a Preble High School student, but officials have not released the victim's name.

Counselors were being made available at the school Monday. Four people have been arrested in connection to the shooting.