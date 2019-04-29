Attorney General William Barr has already suggested he might not attend a hearing in the House of Representatives this week. Johnson, a Republican from Wisconsin, says the president and his supporters are understandably frustrated by the investigation about collusion with Russia. Johnson calls the investigation "ridiculous," alleging corruption at the highest levels of the FBI.

--

Republicans look for ways to accept federal money without appearing to cave

Republican lawmakers are said to be discussing Medicaid expansion with Democratic Governor Tony Evers. Party leaders are still opposed to full expansion, but the governor has indicated no willingness to compromise so far. Some G-O-P members say they are looking at what some other states have done when they reached agreement on the question. Supporters of the idea want to use the additional federal funding to pay for a list of health care initiatives.

--

Trump cheers strong economy, criticizes Democrats during Wis. speech

President Donald Trump pointed out the strong economy and criticized the Democrats who are running for his job Saturday.

A crowd of about 10,000 joined the president at a Make America Great Again rally in the Green Bay area. He had skipped the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner. Trump was accompanied by U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin. He had opened the rally on a somber note by offering his condolences to the victims of a synagogue shooting which left one person dead and four wounded.

--

Republican state lawmaker calls Evers pot proposal ‘off-the-wall scary’

One Republican in the Wisconsin Senate calls the governor's proposal to legalize marijuana "off-the-wall scary."

Sen. Alberta Darling and other Republicans on the Legislature's budget committee says the effort to legalize medical marijuana and small amounts of recreational pot won't pass. Evers included the idea in his two-year state budget. State Rep. John Nygren says the Joint Finance Committee won't include the item when it begins making revisions to the governor's budget early next month.

--

Local government officials attend rural broadband meeting

Farmers and other rural residents say the lack of broadband internet access costs them money and negatively affects business.

Local government officials joined the private citizens Sunday at a meeting on Schofield. The Wisconsin Farmers Union is encouraging people living in rural areas to engage in the political process and reach out to their representatives.

--

Comments open for proposed power plant in Superior

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission is taking public comments on plans for a new electricity-generating facility in Superior.

The proposed Nemadji Trail Energy Center would support efforts in the region to expand wind and solar energy. The new plant would offer a 550-megawatt dependable alternative source of power when wind and solar fail to meet demands. The state-of-the-art natural gas power generating operation would cost about $700 million and would be operational by 2025.