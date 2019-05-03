GOP budget chairs released a statement Wednesday saying they will remove all non-fiscal items from Evers' budget proposal next week. The governor estimates Medicaid expansion would free up $320 million in state funding over two years that could be invested in other priorities. Evers responded to Republican opposition at a news conference Thursday, saying, "I’m here today with a message for the people of Wisconsin: I’m going to fight like hell for Medicaid expansion and I need your help to get it done." Wisconsin is one of 14 states that has not expanded the health care program and accepted federal funding.

--

Evers backs off comments that Foxconn won’t hire 13K workers

Following a meeting with Foxconn Technology CEO Terry Gou, Wisconsin's governor is backing off his comments suggesting the Taiwan-based electronics giant won't really hire 13,000 workers.

Gov. Tony Evers met with Gou in Milwaukee Thursday after Gou had a meeting with President Trump. Now, Evers says the number of jobs created at the plant in southeast Wisconsin "could be less, but could be more" than 13,000. Gou is stepping away from day-to-day operations at Foxconn as he runs for president of Taiwan.

--

Meeting on gray wolves set for Friday morning in Hudson

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson is scheduled to hold a public forum in western Wisconsin Friday concerning the removal of gray wolves from the endangered species list.

Representatives from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will join the Wisconsin Republican at the Hudson House Grand Hotel at 10 a.m. Information about the proposal which would remove protections for the wolves in the lower 48 states will be presented. State wildlife officials from Wisconsin and Minnesota are also slated to attend.

--

Milwaukee wants to extend streetcar line for Democratic National Convention

Milwaukee city officials are fighting the clock as they try to add 2.4 miles to the streetcar line by the time the Democratic National Convention comes to town.

The extension would take The Hop all the way to the Wisconsin Center District convention hall. The Common Council has to approve the plans before work can get started. The Hop system now includes five streetcars stopping at 18 stations in Milwaukee.

--

Lyft driver accused of pistol-whipping passenger

The Waukesha County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against a 22-year-old Lyft driver after a weekend incident.

Dylan Schultz's passenger says he was pistol-whipped during a ride. The victim says Schultz was "super creepy" and tried to rob him. Schultz offers a different version of events. He says the victim — whose name hasn't been released — grabbed the steering wheel and he hit the passenger with his gun in self-defense.

--

Dane County discusses need for new jail

Dane County officials are discussing the need for a new jail at a meeting Thursday.

The Board of Supervisors has been given four options to consider as replacements for the aging facility. The county has spent $4 million on 14 studies about what to do to replace the jail built in the 1950s. Sheriff Dave Mahoney says it is "inhumane" for what it does to the inmates. The county has budgeted $76 million for the new facility, but at least one of the options costs nearly double that.