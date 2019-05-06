Trustees approve swap: Fees for scoreboard

Trustee Dan Scheeringa reported on behalf of the Park Committee that, as part of ongoing efforts to improve the ballfield, the New Richmond Baseball Club has proposed to purchase and install a new LED scoreboard to replace the existing scoreboard.

"We want to improve the field. It's your property. It's (the scoreboard) a gesture from our program. It's a little bit of an aesthetic thing. It gives a real positive feel to the field. People love coming here. We have a lot of support from our membership. They will help to install the new scoreboard, which will reduce the cost, but at the end of the day, it's your property. I think it's a win-win for everybody," said New Richmond Baseball representative Josh Klinger.

Klinger said the club has a pending agreement with Bernick's to donate $5,000 toward the cost of the scoreboard in exchange for granting Bernick's exclusive concession rights at the field during their league games and a five-year advertisement on the scoreboard.

Klinger said the club is pursuing additional donations for the scoreboard.

The Club is projecting delivery and installation of the new board by the end of June. The scoreboard comes with a five-year warranty.

Klinger said the club would provide electricians to hook up the new board but asked if the village would provide use of its frontend loader to help install the new scoreboard and if the village would assume responsibility for disposing of the old scoreboard. He also asked if the village would consider waiving the club's 2019 ballfield usage fees as a way to help finance the new scoreboard. Those fees would total $1,900.

Village attorney Tim Scott recommended adding several clauses to the proposal confirming that the village is granting permission for the scoreboard to be installed on village property and that it will be owned by the village once it is installed.

The ballpark scoreboard is scheduled to appear on next month's agenda.

Other business

• Trustees approved spending up to $400 to purchase a new SmartTV and portable stand to assist with displaying materials relevant to board meetings and other village functions.

• Trustees approved sending Keating and Trustee Craig Matthys to the Local Government 101 Training sponsored by the League of Municipalities, June 28, in Ashland.