A group of voters filed a federal lawsuit four years ago saying those boundaries represent an unconstitutional gerrymander. Vos says legislative privilege protects him from being sued. One member of the three-judge panel which approved the deposition says the questioning of Vos isn’t relevant.

--

40 landowners sue 2 frac sand mines in western Wis.

Forty landowners in western Wisconsin have filed four separate lawsuits against a pair of frac sand mines.

They say the facilities in Whitehall and Blair are covering their homes with dust, polluting their wells and driving down property values. Those neighbors say their health is being affected negatively. Hi-Crush Proppants mines the sand for use in the fracking process. A spokesperson for the Texas-based company says it plans to fight the claims.

--

Madison woman says city workers dug bus stop in her yard — without telling her first

A Madison woman says he came home one day last week to find a giant hole cut into her front yard.

City workers were building a bus stop, but Monica Johnson says she hadn’t been told about it. Johnson says she has made calls to the city, the mayor, Metro Transit and more than one lawyer. Now, Metro Transit and city engineering are said to be working with Johnson. The gaping hole will apparently become a sidewalk.

--

Packers set dates for 2019 shareholders’ meeting, mini-camp

The Packers have set the official dates for the 2019 shareholders meeting and the first practice of minicamp.

Shareholders will gather the morning of July 24, then training camp starts the next day. The Packers Experience returns for three days, July 25-27, with activities, entertainment, appearances by alumni and much morning. It's all held in the Lambeau Field parking lot. A formal notice about the shareholders meeting will go out next month.

--

Commencement speaker JJ Watt to speak from the heart

Former Wisconsin Badger JJ Watt has doubled down on his promise to speak from the heart at this year's graduation ceremony.

Watt will be the commencement speaker a week from today. He got attention last month when he said he hadn't written a speech. He repeated that vow in a recent podcast, saying he wants the grads to know everything they hear comes straight from him. Spring Commencement will be held at Camp Randall Stadium.