Democratic Gov. Tony Evers is expected to veto the bills. One bill in the package would require providers to care for babies who are born alive during abortions or face up to six years in prison. Providers who kill babies who were born alive could get a life sentence. The Assembly vote is scheduled for Wednesday.

-----

Three people charged In overdose death at Sheboygan Library

SHEBOYGAN -- Sheboygan police have arrested two men and a woman after a man’s body was found in a restroom at the Mead Public Library. The 28 -year-old victim died of an apparent drug overdose May 3.

Thirty-six-year-old Damian Washington, 28-year-old Peter Bennett II and 28-year-old Jessica Grande, all of Sheboygan, face a long list of drug charges. The victim’s name hasn’t been released. All three people have preliminary hearings set for next week.

-----

Milwaukee offering incentives for employees to live inside city limits

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee is offering an incentive program in an effort to get its employees to move back inside the city limits. Since a residence law requiring that was lifted, more than 1,600 employees have moved out.

Milwaukee is offering a pay raise of 1 to 3%. City leaders say those workers have a better sense of what’s going on and are better able to serve residents when they live there, too. A task force is being formed to come up with more ways to draw city workers back.

-----

Special needs student injured when bitten while riding school bus

GREEN BAY -- A 10-year-old Green Bay student who has special needs is recovering after being bitten multiple times earlier this week.

Another student on Lillian Waldron’s school bus apparently caused the bruising. Officials with the Green Bay Area Public Schools are studying the bus video to see what happened Monday afternoon. The victim is developmentally delayed and can’t speak. The student who bit her no longer attends her school.

-----

Budget-writing committee nixes governor’s priorities

MADISON -- Republican leaders of the Joint Finance Committee did what they said they would – removing more than 130 items from Gov. Tony Evers’ proposed state budget.

Medicaid expansion and the legalization of medical marijuana were eliminated. Co-chair John Nygren said there’s no possibility of compromise on the medical marijuana proposal. Thursday afternoon’s vote came along party lines, with 11 Republicans voting for the altered plan and four Democrats voting “no.” The committee’s next meeting is Tuesday morning.

-----

Alabama man indicted by federal grand jury for sex crimes

GREEN BAY -- Federal prosecutors accuse an Alabama man of trying to engage in incest.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tyler Blackmon faces a sentence of 10 years to life in prison if he is convicted. Investigators say he tried to entice an underage relative into criminal sexual activity four times in September and October of last year. The alleged activity took place in Seymour. Authorities haven’t reported the victim’s age or gender.

-----

Stevens Point plant announces plans to lay off 200 workers

STEVENS POINT -- Local officials say they were caught by surprise when Donaldson Inc. announced plans to lay off 200 workers.

Donaldson makes industrial filters and has been operating in Stevens Point for years. Mayor Mike Wiza says he has scheduled a meeting with county and city leaders to begin providing resources for the people who are losing their jobs. The global company says the move comes in response to softening demand for its products. About three dozen workers were laid off this week.

-----

Fatal Milwaukee apartment fire may have been homicide

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police now say they are investigating a fatal apartment fire Wednesday morning as a homicide.

Seventy-four-year-old Robert J. Feldner was found dead inside his apartment. An autopsy was done Thursday to determine an official cause of death. Police say they have a suspect in custody, but they haven’t released any information about that person.

-----

Protest keeps elementary students inside in Superior

SUPERIOR -- Protest activities outside the offices of Enbridge Energy in Superior led officials at Great Lakes Elementary School to keep students inside Wednesday. Those officials say it wasn’t a lockdown, but they were taking the precaution due to an increase in traffic and more people being in the area.

The Enbridge offices aren’t far from the school. The protest involving about 20 people lasted for approximately two-and-a-half hours.

-----

Husband of missing Brown County woman arrested for first-degree homicide

GREEN BAY -- The husband of a Brown County woman missing for six years is jailed for first-degree intentional homicide.

The sheriff's office says 73-year-old James Prokopovitz was arrested Wednesday in the death of Victoria Prokopovitz. She disappeared on April 25, 2013 and left her purse and cell phone behind and James reported her missing the next day. Authorities searched their home a few years ago and said they believed Victoria was a victim of foul play such as homicide or kidnapping. Deputies say more than 100 people were interviewed in the case.

James' girlfriend, Kathryn Friday, was arrested Friday for perjury and obstructing an officer.

-----

Ten-year-old boy killed in collision involving Hortonville school bus

HORTONVILLE -- A ten-year-old boy is dead after a three-vehicle crash involving a Hortonville school bus Thursday on Highway 15.

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says the boy was a passenger in a car that hit the rear-end of a pickup and then swerved before colliding head-on with the bus. The boy died at the scene.

The Hortonville Area School District says there were no students on the bus. The driver of the car and school bus were taken to a hospital for treatment. The victim was a Hortonville Elementary student and officials say counselors are available.

-----

Court hearing held for man accused of causing death with 1 punch

OSHKOSH -- A man accused of causing another man's death with just one punch made an appearance in Winnebago County Circuit Court Wednesday.

Christopher Barry is facing an elevated charge of second-degree reckless homicide. Barry punched Steven Mallas last October in an argument over $18. Mallas died five days later from complications caused by the punch. He had suffered a broken jaw which had to be wired shut and that led to his death when he contracted bronchial pneumonia.

-----

Wisconsin Assembly to vote on Crime Victims Rights Bill next week

MADISON -- Members of the Wisconsin Assembly will vote on a constitutional amendment next week aimed at strengthening the rights of crime victims. Amendments to the state constitution have to earn passage in two consecutive legislative sessions, plus a statewide referendum. Marsy's Law passed both the Assembly and Senate two years ago. If it passes the Senate this session, the earliest it could appear on a statewide ballot would be 2020. It would give victims the right to be heard at plea, parole and revocation proceedings, the right to refuse interview, deposition or discovery requests by defense attorneys, and the right to attend all proceedings in their case.