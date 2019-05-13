Sixteen-year-old Kayle Juga was shot to death Thursday afternoon. Her 39-year-old mother, Stephanie, is in serious but stable condition and will have to have more surgeries.

The situation led Kenosha schools to call off classes last Friday at Bradford High School. Although Fuller is in custody, the murder weapon hasn't been recovered yet.

Audit finds continuing problems at WEDC

MADISON—A review by the Legislative Audit Bureau has turned up more problems at the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. Recipients of tax credits and loans in the fiscal year which ended last June only created about 35% of the jobs promised. The economic development agency could have required repayments of $4 million. In one case, the WEDC awarded a company $462,000 in tax credits and that business actually lost jobs.

Milwaukee Bucks investigate complaints about doctored drinks

MILWAUKEE—The Milwaukee Bucks are looking into reports from at least six people who say their drinks were doctored during the team's party last Wednesday. One woman says she had two drinks and started seeing double. She says she went to the restroom and that's all she remembers but she did manage to get home safely.

An initial investigation found no foreign substances in the Moscow Mule drinks the victims bought at the Absolut vodka tent, but the team has hired an outside laboratory to do more testing.

No charges filed 3 months after discovery of human remains—including Wisconsin man

BEMIDJI, Minn.—Three months after human remains were discovered in a Minnesota fire pit, the Beltrami County Attorney's Office hasn't filed any charges.

Prosecutors and investigators say there's no reason to rush that filing because the primary suspect is already behind bars. Forty-four-year-old Darren Stebe was taken into custody three months ago for his connection to a missing person case.

The remains found in that fire pit near Bemidji have been identified as 39-year-old Adam Thorpe of Maple Grove and 41-year-old Jason McDonough of rural Superior.

Filmmakers ask federal court to dismiss lawsuit by Wisconsin detective

GREEN BAY—The filmmakers who created the Netflix docu-series "Making a Murderer" are asking a federal court to dismiss a suit filed by retired Manitowoc County detective Andrew L. Colborn.

Making a Murderer follows the arrest, trials and appeals of Steven Avery and his nephew. They were found guilty 12 years ago of the murder of photographer Teresa Halbach. Colborn says interviews with him were edited to distort the facts of the case and he and others were defamed. No ruling has been issued yet.

Milwaukee police still searching for suspect in fatal Halloween shooting

MILWAUKEE—Six-and-a-half months later Milwaukee police are still looking for the man who shot his friend to death.

Witnesses say people at a Halloween party were showing off their guns when 28-year-old Jacob Zambrano-Rodriguez started arguing with his friend. He reportedly told 31-year-old Jose Perez-Coronado he was going to shoot him if he repeated what he'd just said. A few seconds later he shot the victim in the head. Both men were drunk at the time and the accused shooter had removed the magazine from his gun, but there was still a bullet in the chamber.

Rhinelander trucking firm burns to the ground

RHINELANDER—Fire investigators haven't determined what started a fire at a Rhinelander trucking business Sunday morning.

Trig's Trucking Center burned to the ground, but no injuries were reported. Rhinelander firefighters say the fire started near the recycling area in the back of the building. A former Trig's employee spotted the flames and called 9-1-1 to report it at about 7 a.m. Fire crews had to knock down the remaining walls to get at hot spots before they left.

Stray electric voltage may have killed 2 dozen cows in Barron County

ALMENA—Barron County authorities are investigating to find out what killed about two dozen cows over the winter. The discovery was made at a farm near Almena last week.

Investigators say the brutal winter conditions and illness may have been factors in the livestock deaths. The owners are cooperating with the Barron County Sheriff's Office and there appear to be no violations which would make arrests necessary.

Janesville police arrest man carrying cash register

JANESVILLE—A witness tells Janesville police he heard glass breaking early Sunday morning, then went outside to see a man carrying a cash register down some stairs at the Odd Fellows Lodge.

The same man — 38-year-old Edmund J. Reetz — was arrested last year for the same crime at the same location. Reetz is a former member of that lodge. Police took him into custody when the cash register was found at the home where he was staying.

UW Spring graduation day at Camp Randall Stadium

MADISON—Hundreds of University of Wisconsin graduates received their degrees Saturday during spring commencement at Camp Randall Stadium. UW officials were expecting thousands of family and friends to pack the stands for the ceremony.

People needed to be prepared for security checks like they would have for a Badger football game. Former Wisconsin Badger J.J. Watt was the commencement speaker. The Houston Texans defensive end said he planned to speak from the heart and had not written a formal speech.

Congressman Kind blasts Trump administration's new Chinese tariffs

WASHINGTON, DC—Congressman Ron Kind is blasting the Trump Administration's new 25% tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods. Critics believe the move escalates the U.S. trade war with China.

The Wisconsin Democrat called tariffs "taxes on American farmers, workers and families." Kind said, "instead of a tariff hike, we need to work together with our trade allies to hold China accountable for their trade practices, and level the playing field for Wisconsin businesses."

He introduced a bill allowing U.S. companies to request an exclusion from tariffs imposed on Chinese imports.

Bird scooters could return to Milwaukee streets

MILWAUKEE—The California-based company which placed its scooters on Milwaukee streets last year has reached an agreement with the city. Details of the deal filed Wednesday in U.S. District Court haven't been released.

This doesn't mean Bird Rides will return its scooters to Wisconsin's largest city because they are still not permitted under state law. Milwaukee city officials spent the last nine months trying to come up with a set of regulations for their use.

Chippewa Falls company building $600M supercomputer

CHIPPEWA FALLS—A computer being built by a company in Chippewa Falls is said to be the most powerful computer in the world. The super-computer company Cray Inc. is constructing the computer for a Tennessee company.

Cray's CEO says it will be faster than the top 160 super-computers combined. The machine will weigh more than 1 million pounds and carry a price tag of $600 million. The work should be finished by 2021.

Racine sergeant returns to duty after getting over $150K over 30-month leave amid investigation

RACINE-- A Racine police sergeant is returning to duty after collecting more than $150,000 over a 30-month investigation.

Sgt. Terrence Jones with the Racine PD was cleared after being placed on administrative leave for two-and-a-half-years. He was accused of inaccurately recording overtime hours, but the investigation revealed that Jones actually recorded his hours correctly and even donated some of his time without getting paid.

The department blamed the length of the investigation on the fact that there were several officers involved in shooting investigations that needed attention first. State Sen. Van Wanggaard said the officer involved shooting investigations shouldn't be an excuse for such a long extension of Jones' suspension.

State health officials launch child immunization campaign amid measles outbreak

MADISON—State health officials are urging Wisconsin parents to immunize young children due to measles outbreaks in neighboring states.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services launched a statewide campaign Friday targeting parents of kids under 3 and pregnant women.

State Public Health Officer Jeanne Ayers said, "Immunizations are safe and effective and not only protect the child, but the people around that child, too."

Ayers notes the immunizations protect children from measles and 13 other serious illnesses. The statewide vaccination rate for newborns to 2-years old was just over 72% for the first series of vaccines which protects against measles.

Wisconsin nursing homes struggling to stay open

MADISON—Wisconsin's low Medicaid reimbursement rates are blamed for the difficult time the state's nursing homes are having financially.

Twenty-one homes closed over a three-year period from 2016 to 2018 and this year, 10 have already closed in the first four months. State officials say 27 nursing homes are under receivership and some families are having a hard time finding a place for elderly or disabled relatives to live.

Leading Age Wisconsin is asking lawmakers to put an additional $83 million into the budget for nursing operators.

Onalaska police hope somebody saw accident which resulted in man's death

ONALASKA—Onalaska police are asking anyone who witnessed a man's fall last week on a downtown street to help them figure out how it happened.

Forty-one-year-old Charles J. Wolowicz Jr. fell and hit his head at about midnight last Friday. Emergency responders treated him for a head injury and transported him to a hospital, but he died five days later.

The La Crosse County Medical Examiner's Office conducted an autopsy Thursday but the final results haven't been released.