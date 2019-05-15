Barnes is Wisconsin’s first African American lieutenant governor. A spokesperson for the governor’s office says there will be no compromise when it comes to safety and security.

Teenagers brag about attacking cops – say they would do it again

MADISON -- At least two of the teenagers who assaulted Madison police officers while they were breaking up a street fight have gone on social media to brag about it and promise to do it again.

A 13-year-old girl punched one of the officers in the neck and a 15-year-old kicked another officer several times. Police had responded to a call Monday night about a loud fight. Several arrests were made but, due to the age of the suspects, no names have been released.

Police say the young people surrounded one sergeant as he took a teenage girl into custody. Their efforts to interfere with the arrest didn’t work.

UW student arrested in Chicago for killing his mother – says it was a mistake

CHICAGO -- The attorney for a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison says his client mistook his mother for an intruder last March.

Twenty-one-year-old Thomas J. Summerwill is charged with second-degree murder. He beat his 53-year-old mother, Mary, to death in her home in Geneva, Ill. The attorney calls the incident a “horrible accident,” but prosecutors say Summerwill’s actions were intentional. His bond was set at $300,000 Tuesday.

Family donates $27M for new Notre Dame School, St. Francis Xavier Parish Hall

DE PERE -- A family has donated $27 million to build a new school and parish hall on the east side of De Pere. The money will pay for a state-of-the-art, three-story replacement for Notre Dame Elementary School. It also covers the cost of a new St. Francis Xavier Parish Hall.

Jim and Miriam Mulva have partnered on the project with the school and some of the city’s Catholic churches.

Wisconsin woman facing gun charges in Cayman Islands kills herself

MADISON -- Family members say 68-year-old Carol Ann McNeill Skorupan left her home near Lake Mendota April 18 and never returned. Her body was found later.

Skorupan apparently killed herself after finding out prosecutors in the Cayman Islands planned to put her on trial a second time for having a gun in her luggage. She had planned to leave the gun behind when she departed on a cruise ship in early February, but that travel bag hadn’t arrived by the time the cruise ship left. Delta Airlines forwarded the bag to the Cayman Islands in an effort to be helpful later, but that led to her arrest.

Bank robbery suspect arrested while walking half-mile from bank

MADISON -- Madison police say they took a bank robbery suspect into custody Tuesday while he walked away from Old National Bank.

Thirty-two-year-old John E. Bauer of Madison was less than a half-mile from the bank. Witnesses say he came into the bank at about 9:30 a.m. and handed a note to the teller demanding money, but showed no weapon. Police say Bauer was arrested without offering any resistance about 10 minutes later.

Former Fox Crossing municipal judge accused of violating restraining order

OSHKOSH -- New charges have been filed against a former Fox Crossing municipal judge now accused of violating a restraining order.

Len Kachinsky was charged last month. A court manager was granted that restraining order last year. Kachinsky was supposed to have no contact with her outside of work and communications were restricted. One month before the restraining order was to expire Kachinsky allegedly sent an email to the woman -- which violated the terms.

Central Wisconsin teacher faces drug charges

ROTHSCHILD -- An elementary school teacher in the Wausau area now faces drug charges.

Renee Webb has entered a not guilty plea in Marathon County Circuit Court. Rothschild police say they were told a suspicious vehicle had been sitting at a gas station for several hours April 18. When they checked, Webb appeared to be under the influence and a search turned up drugs inside her car. Webb has been teaching fourth grade at Stettin Elementary for 27 years.

Vice President Pence to visit Eau Claire Thursday to promote trade agreement

EAU CLAIRE -- The White House confirms that Vice President Mike Pence will be in Eau Claire Thursday to speak about the U.S.-Mexico trade deal.

Pence will make a stop at J&D Manufacturing where he will take part in a round table discussion with local business leaders. He will follow that activity by delivering comments about the impact on Wisconsin from the trade agreement with Mexico.

Pence will travel to Fort McCoy to meet with soldiers and their family members before returning to Washington, DC Thursday night.

Joint Finance Committee approves funding of clean water project loans

MADISON -- Clean water is one issue that Wisconsin Republicans and Democrats appear to agree on. The Legislature's budget-writing committee approved Gov. Tony Evers' plan Tuesday to increase the clean water program's borrowing authority by $13. 5million.

The GOP-led panel also authorized increasing the safe drinking water loan program's borrowing authority by $3.6million over the next two years.

Some Democrats on the committee complained that Republicans blocked Evers' proposal to invest $35 million to replace lead pipe service lines across the state.

Two dead, 1 hospitalized after SWAT situation in Darien

DARIEN -- Authorities in southeast Wisconsin confirm two people are dead and one is hospitalized after a shooting in the Village of Darien.

The Walworth County Sheriff's Office says SWAT teams members broke down the doors of a home Tuesday following several hours of attempted negotiations and found the bodies of a man and woman. Deputies discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the shoulder around 6 p.m. Monday and tried to communicate with those inside.

The names of the victims have not been released and autopsies were scheduled. The incident remains under investigation.

Driver accused of forcing woman off the road admits trying to scare her

MADISON -- A 21-year-old Deerfield woman reportedly told investigators she was trying to scare another woman with her driving.

Corissa L. Waite faces several charges after trying to force the victim off the road. A 51-year-old woman told authorities Waite would aggressively tailgate her, pass her and slam on the brakes, only to start tailgating her again. Dane County deputies say they found a handgun in the younger woman's center console which she hadn't told them about.

La Crosse ready to spend $100K on parking study

LA CROSSE -- La Crosse city officials are going to revisit the need for more parking around hospitals and the UW-La Crosse campus.

The Board of Public Works approved spending $100,000 on a new study during a Monday night meeting. La Crosse took a similar step five years ago, but those city leaders say this review of the parking situation will be more comprehensive.