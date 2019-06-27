City of NR CDBG housing rehab grants available

The CDBG funds can be used for housing rehabilitation, including but not limited to: re-siding, fixing or replacing a roof, replacing inefficient windows and doors, correcting plumbing and electrical issues. Funds can also be used to correct any lead hazards in the house. In some cases, funds may be used to make homes or apartments more accessible for disabled individuals.

Income eligible persons may apply for a loan to help pay eligible closing costs and provide up to 50% of the required down payment. Assistance is not to exceed 10% of the purchase price of the home.

Landlords who rent to LMI tenants can also receive assistance through the City's CDBG Housing program. The CDBG funds will be offered to landlords as a 0% interest installment loan. Monthly payments are made to the city of New Richmond housing program and the repaid funds will be used to finance other housing rehabilitation projects within New Richmond.

Eligibility requirements state that all occupants of housing units to be rehabilitated under this program must meet the County Median Income limits as defined by the Department of Housing and Urban Development for St. Croix County.

Persons in household: 1 ($52,850); 2 ($60,400), 3 ($67,950), 4 ($75,500), 5 ($81,550), 6 ($87,600), 7 ($93,650) and 8 ($99,700).

The city of New Richmond Housing Coordinator will provide housing rehabilitation applications to eligible persons. To receive an application or for more information, contact Bobbie Guest at 715-235-9081 or 1-800-472-7372 or in person at the at 156 E. First St., New Richmond.

The city of New Richmond wants to help those in unsafe or unhealthy conditions first; therefore, loans will be prioritized by need.