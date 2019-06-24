--

Stronger rules on impaired driving might stop Packer fans at Canadian border

A spokesperson for the Canadian government confirms that it's possible Green Bay Packer fans trying to follow their team when they play the Oakland Raiders may not be able to do that.

Impaired driving is the leading cause of highway deaths in Canada, so much stronger rules were passed last year. If a Packers fan has been convicted of driving while impaired, it's very possible they won't be allowed to enter the country. The Packers play the Oakland Raiders in a preseason game in Winnipeg Aug. 22.

--

Online sales tax collection bill could bring income tax cuts

Members of the Wisconsin Assembly have approved legislation requiring online vendors to collect sales taxes from third-party sellers.

The bill moves to the Senate next and, if approved, it could bring on income tax cuts in Wisconsin. The Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimates taxpayers could expect a $27 reduction for tax year 2019 and about double that in 2020. Added to the income tax cut plan Republicans already put in the state budget, taxpayers could get an average of an extra $91 in tax refunds this year.

--

Republicans, Democrat Evers agree on this one

Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers agree — it is necessary to slow down the process of closing the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake juvenile prisons.

Republican state Rep. John Nygren says the governor is right, you can't lock the doors at those two facilities without having replacements ready to go. The state wants to move the young inmates to multiple locations run by the counties. Keeping juvenile prisoners closer to their homes has worked in other states. The deadline was put off six months last week, but Evers says even that doesn't allow enough time to get the smaller facilities built.

--

Madison city leaders say they won’t cooperate with ICE

Madison leaders say they are trying to send a clear message to immigrants living in Wisconsin's Capitol city — any enforcement efforts by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement will receive no local cooperation.

President Trump delayed raids which were scheduled to start Sunday, but those were focused on 10 other cities with heavy immigration. Madison wasn't on that list. Its leaders haven't been alerted about any increase in enforcement by ICE locally.

--

Mosinee sues state’s revenue department over $48K

A Marathon County Circuit judge has ruled the Wisconsin Department of Revenue must pay the city of Mosinee the $48,000 it is owed.

An error was found in the state's calculations and Mosinee had been shorted by that amount. When the department refused to resolve the issue, Mosinee went to court. The Department of Revenue could still appeal the decision, but local officials say they don't expect that to happen.

--

Wis. public education advocates begin march from Palmyra to Madison

A group of Wisconsin public education advocates began a 60-mile march Saturday from Palmyra to the state Capitol in Madison.

The marchers are demanding lawmakers restore a $900 million cut in education funding from the proposed state budget. The school leaders, teachers, parents and board members will march 18 miles today to Fort Atkinson. They're also making stops in Cambridge, Deerfield, Marshall and Sun Prairie before arriving in Madison Tuesday for a state Capitol rally.