Trustees approve $11,500 for water tower maintenance

Trustees also approved a contract with Corrpro worth $8,000 to apply cathodic protection to the South Water Tower tank once the tank has been drained and cleaned. No timetable has been set for the water tower maintenance. The tower was last drained and cleaned in 2012.

Trustees approved a $3,500 contract with Benish Line Stripping to strip and repaint all the crosswalks and yellow no-parking zones in the Village.

Trustees approved spending up to $14,000 for the purchase of a UTV vehicle. The village will use the vehicle primarily for spraying operations.

Other business

• Trustees approved an agreement with Travis Smith Roofing to repair hail damage to the roof of the fire hall. The contractor will be working directly with the village's insurance carrier. No cost for the repairs was given.

• Trustees approved a wage increase of 50 cents per hour for Public Works employee Travis Posey based on his successful water certification test. The increase will be retroactive to the date he passed the test.

• Trustees approved Resolution #19-060101 accepting the village's 2018 Compliance Maintenance Annual Report (CMAR).

• Trustees approved an ordinance restricting residents from planting trees or shrubs or installing other landscaping features in the right-of-way for village streets or too close to sidewalks. Damage caused by such infringements would be the responsibility of the resident.