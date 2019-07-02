--

Stricter gun laws? Madison mayor says so in wake of shooting

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway wants cities and municipalities to regain some control of guns.

Rhodes-Conway is calling for stricter gun laws after a person in the crowd at last weekend's Shake the Lake fireworks show was wounded. Wisconsin state law prohibits local governments from enacting stricter gun laws than state statutes. A spokesperson for the gun rights advocacy group Wisconsin Carry points out that weapons weren't allowed at the event, so local control might have had no effect.

--

Accused cop killer has bail set at $5M in Racine County Court

A Racine County Circuit judge has ordered accused cop killer Dalquavis Ward held on a bail of $5 million.

Ward is charged with first-degree intentional homicide and armed robbery in the June 17 incident. Prosecutors say he shot off-duty officer John Hetland in the chest as they fought while Ward tried to rob a Racine tavern. Ward's family says he has an alibi, but investigators say they have DNA evidence which ties him to the crime.

--

SW Wis. train derailment caused by rock-, mud-slides

Emergency management officials in southwestern Wisconsin were advising people to stay away from an area south of Glen Haven Monday. A train derailment was apparently caused by a rock-and-mud slide near the Mississippi River. U.S. Fish and Wildlife agents are working with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources to assess to environmental impact, but it is expected to be minimal. The BNSF Railway says about 15 rail cars left the track Monday and some of them ended up in the river.

--

Lake Hallie honors Girl Scouts killed in roadside wreck

Friends and neighbors in Lake Hallie are memorializing three Girl Scouts who were killed last year while they were picking up trash.

Dozens of people attended the dedication of a new pavilion Sunday at the Lake Hallie ball fields. The pavilion has been placed there in memory of 9-year-old Jayna Kelley and 10-year-old Autumn Helgeson. Ten-year-old Halee Hickle and her mother Sara Jo Schneider also died in the wreck. Colten Treu of Chippewa Falls is charged with being high last November when he drove into the ditch and killed the four victims.