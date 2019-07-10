The measure being circulated by Sen. Dave Craig and Rep. Mike Kuglitsch would prevent any governor from using the line-item veto to increase spending. Democratic Gov. Tony Evers hiked education spending by $65 million last week. His spokesperson calls the proposal a "temper tantrum" by Republicans.

--

Wood County farmer reports wolves kill 13 sheep

A Wood County farmer is reporting that wolves killed 13 of his sheep overnight in the town of Hansen.

The USDA sent investigators to the scene to confirm the cause of death and determine that a pack of wild wolves killed the livestock in the community that’s about 30 miles west of Stevens Point. Only one sheep survived the attack. The owner will receive compensation through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. Farmers cannot kill grey wolves in Wisconsin if their livestock are threatened because they are listed as an endangered species.

--

Farm Aid 2019 concert coming to Alpine Valley

A star-studded group of musicians will perform in Wisconsin at a concert "underscoring the severe crisis in farm country."

Willie Nelson, John Mellencamp, Neil Young, Dave Matthews and Bonnie Raitt are among the big names who will play Farm Aid 2019 at Alpine Valley Music Theatre in East Troy on Sept. 21. Nelson, Mellencamp and Young started Farm Aid in 1985 and since then the concerts have raised $57 million to support farmers and the programs and industries that help them. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

--

4 people charged with making meth in Wausau area

Weston police say they got a tip late last month about a home where meth was being made.

Police charged four people this week with running a meth-making operation. Felony charges have been filed against Timothy Kratwell, Garrett Kratwell, Desirae Kratwell and Katie Hupf. Investigators say all four were living in the home where the items used to make the illegal substance were found.

--

State Supreme Court suspends judge known from ‘Making a Murderer’ case

A former municipal judge in Fox Crossing has been barred from serving on the bench for three years, retroactive to July 2018.

The Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled Leonard Kachinsey has to demonstrate fitness to serve before he can work as a judge again. Kachinsky was suspended the first time when he was arrested for felony stalking. A jury acquitted him in December. Kachinsky previously served as an attorney for convicted killer Brendan Dassey, one of two men featured in the Netflix series “Making a Murderer.”

--

Vos supports health insurance for families of slain officers

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he supports a bill that would provide health insurance benefits for families of law enforcement officers who die in the line of duty.

It requires local governments to pay the premiums for the fallen officer's spouse and children. Vos is working on an amendment to ensure the measure also covers the Wisconsin State Patrol. He said, "It's a benefit the state gives to families of fallen firefighters, it's time we extend it to law enforcement who serve and protect our communities." The bipartisan legislation is awaiting committee action.