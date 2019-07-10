City to reopen dog park

The park was closed temporarily while the City inspected the site for evidence of asbestos in conjunction with the Lloyd Robl court case. Robl plead guilty in federal court to wire fraud and violating the Clean Air Act. Robl doctored his abatement license and insurance documents and burned asbestos in New Richmond. Thus far, Robl has refused to disclose the specific locations in which he disposed of asbestos compelling the City inspected the dog park as a precaution.

According to the City’s Facebook page, “Out of an abundance of caution, last week the City asked GHD (formerly Conestoga Rovers Associates) to complete an additional asbestos assessment of the Dog Park and areas adjacent to the access drive. In addition, there have been discussions with the DNR and EPA.”

“GHD is a global professional services company operating in sectors of water, energy and resources, environment, property and buildings, and transportation. They provide engineering, architecture, environmental and construction services to private and public sector clients, and have served as the City of New Richmond’s environmental consultant since 2007. GHD has provided services related to the remediation and monitoring of the City’s two closed landfill sites on 115th Street. The sealed cover of the “Old Landfill” now serves as the City’s Dog Park.”

“The City’s closed landfills are monitored not only for groundwater and air quality impacts, but the cover (essentially the ground surface) is monitored regularly by City staff and inspected in detail annually by GHD. Any illegal dumping of suspected asbestos materials on the cover or in adjacent areas would have been noted in the annual inspection. The annual reports from 2011 to date do not show any evidence of illegal dumping.”

“The assessment performed by GHD last week did not find any evidence of disposed asbestos materials.”

Questions related to the inspection can be directed to Mike Darrow, City Administrator, at mdarrow@newrichmondwi.gov or 715.246.4268.

The Dog Park is located at 2202 185th Ave. in New Richmond.