Evers said, "they're looking at 1,500 employees, which certainly is less than they originally thought, although I believe Foxconn is of the opinion that, at some point of time, they will have a larger number of employees there." He did say for Wisconsin 1,500 employees is important. Foxconn claims it still plans to hire 13,000 workers in the state like it first promised. The company is expected to start production next May.

--

Dairy farmers tell Congress to approve U.S.-Canada-Mexico agreement

American dairy farmers have sent a letter to Congress urging approval of the U.S.-Canada-Mexico Agreement. The Wisconsin-based American Dairy Coalition says the lack of a deal with Canada and Mexico is hurting the struggling industry. Coalition President Walt Moore says without the agreement the recession in the dairy industry will only get worse. President Donald Trump actually signed the agreement last fall, but Congress hasn't voted to approve it yet.

--

Wis. man taken into custody after CIA relays bomb tip

In Adams County, Rome police say they took a 33-year-old man into custody after getting a call from the CIA about a bomb.

The federal agency said it had received an email saying a bomb had been built and would be used to kill a person in Wisconsin Rapids. Chad E. Wawrzyniak was arrested as he arrived at his home and he admitted he had a bomb stored on his property. The Dane County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad took possession of the device. Police haven't said who the target was.

--

Wisconsin Supreme Court dismisses ethics allegations against DA

Professional misconduct allegations against a former Kenosha County district attorney have been dismissed.

Former DA Robert Zapf had been accused of failing to fully disclose information that a Kenosha police officer had planted evidence during a homicide investigation. The Office of Lawyer Regulation had recommended a one-year suspension of Zapf's law license. The Supreme Court refused to do that in a Wednesday ruling.

--

Trucker going to prison for making threatening phone calls to daycare centers

Federal prosecutors say a Wisconsin truck driver has been sentenced to seven years in prison for making threatening phone calls.

Forty-six-year-old Michael J. Propst was found guilty of making the calls to daycare centers in Indiana. The victims say he claimed he had one of their children and was hurting the child. Prosecutors said daycare centers in 15 states got the calls.

--

30-foot fall kills construction worker at worksite

A worker at a construction site in suburban Milwaukee was killed when he fell at least 30 feet Wednesday.

The man's name hasn't been released. Reportedly, he was operating a four-wheeler on an upper floor of the Oak Creek property and drove the vehicle out an open window. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an investigation with the victim's employer, Lewis Construction.

--

Attorney general credits sex assault kit for arrest in 2012 Stevens Point case

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says DNA testing from a sexual assault kit led to an arrest in a 2012 rape in Stevens Points.

Forty-five-year-old Terence Blackmon of Plover was booked in the Portage County jail Tuesday for second-degree sexual assault. The Department of Justice says a DNA profile developed from evidence in the victim's sexual kit matched Blackmon's profile in the FBI's system. Investigators are still seeking additional information about the case.