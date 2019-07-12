The Legislative Fiscal Bureau released the memo Thursday. There are many variables that could make the state's financial picture better — or worse. The bureau says revenue increases, inflation, state employee compensation or state program caseloads are not factored in.

--

Regents approve increase fees, room and board costs for UW-System

Students at schools in the University of Wisconsin System will have to pay higher fees and room-and-board costs this fall.

The UW Board of Regents approved the increases during a Thursday meeting in Madison. The student fees will go up by an average of $36 and room-and-board by much more than that. The money was needed to pay for expenses like a new recreational center, expanded classrooms, free flu shots and increased security costs for athletic events.

--

Wis. woman faces felony animal mistreatment charge

A woman whose dog died in a hot vehicle at Lambeau Field has been charged with felony animal mistreatment.

The incident happened during the noon hour Friday. The 55-year-old woman left her golden retriever locked in the vehicle for about three hours with the windows rolled up. Green Bay police say they aren't releasing her name until the charges are filed by the Brown County district attorney's office.

--

Duluth mayor to ask EPA to review Husky refinery’s use of hydrogen fluoride

Duluth's mayor wants the Environmental Protection Agency to review the use of hydrogen fluoride by refineries like Husky Energy's operation in Superior.

Mayor Emily Larson will ask the Duluth City Council to approve a resolution at its Monday meeting. She says communities haven't been made aware of the danger of HF and she hasn't seen proof that safer alternatives aren't viable. Dozens of people had to seek medical treatment and others were evacuated when the refinery exploded last year.

--

‘Blue Strong’ central Wis. billboards getting attention

Wausau police say community support always makes the department feel good.

Two billboards are offering that support in central Wisconsin. They say "Blue Strong," and they are up where everyone can see them in Wausau and Marshfield. Police say the message helps improve the mental health of the department and provides a "great feeling."

--

Democratic presidential candidates taking part in Milwaukee town hall event

Four Democratic candidates for president took the stage Thursday in Milwaukee for a town hall at the LULAC convention.

U.S. Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke and former HUD Secretary Julian Castro spoke for about 20 minutes. Hillary Clinton failed to visit Wisconsin during the 2016 campaign, but the Democrats will not forget about the state in this election. The DNC is holding is the 2020 national convention in Milwaukee next summer.