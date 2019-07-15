Trustees accept officer Loos' resignation

Trustees approved the hiring of an umpire to mediate the negotiation between the Village appraiser and the insurance company appraiser regarding the work needed to repair hail damage to the roof of the fire hall. The umpire could cost the Village up to $1,000. Approval is contingent on review of the contract by Village Attorney Tim Scott.

Other business

• Trustee Howie Evans volunteered to handle the disposal of obsolete electronics from Village Hall.

• Trustees approved Police Chief Coltrain's arrangement of a contract to shred department documents.

• WisDOT will be facilitating two public informational sessions, July 17, 2019, starting at 1:00 pm and 4:00 pm, at Village Hall to discuss proposed improvements to Hwy 12.

• National Night Out will be Aug. 6, 2019.