Walker takes job with conservative group

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has a new job and won't run again for governor.

Walker tells the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he's accepted a full time job running the conservative group "Young America’s Foundation." Walker lost his bid for a third term as governor to Democrat Tony Evers, and says his new job will preclude another run for that office. He also says he won't be running for U.S. Senate. He told the newspaper that he will not assume the presidency of the organization until 2021, when the current president steps down, and has committed to serve at least four years.

Baldwin says former ShopKo employees got little severance

U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin says he met with former Shopko employees this weekend and found they received little or no severance pay when the company went bankrupt this year.

Former employees say they were promised back pay if they stayed with the company until the end. But Baldwin says Sun Capital, a private equity firm, took Shopko and its employees for granted. Baldwin says she is "tired and frustrated" of seeing private investment firms take these sort of actions across the country. Shopko filed for bankruptcy in January, closing all of its stores, and laying off three-thousand employees in Wisconsin.

Wolves wipe out Wood County sheep herd

A central Wisconsin family that raises sheep hopes wolves are removed from the federally protected species list soon.

Ray Calaway found 13 of his herd of 14 sheep killed when he went out to check them Monday morning. Wolves had jumped a fence on the family farm near the town of Hansen. Calaway says some of the sheep had been eaten, but many were apparently just left for dead. There have been 17 confirmed livestock attacks in Wisconsin this year.

Paramedic accused of groping patient during ambulance run

A 36-year-old paramedic can't work in any health care position while he is free on a signature bond for an alleged sexual assault.

Timothy Ovadal is accused of groping a patient during an ambulance run in early May. He made a Dane County Circuit Court appearance Monday. The victim told a deputy Ovadal touched her breasts inappropriately and exposed himself to her.

Home where Jayme Closs was kidnapped to be sold

The home where teenager Jayme Closs was kidnapped after her parents were murdered is going to be sold.

The three-bedroom, one-and-a-half bath home is listed on Homepath.com. Jake Patterson abducted her after shooting her parents last October and he's now in prison. The 13-year-old girl managed to break free after 88 days in captivity.