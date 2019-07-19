The accident happened in Marshfield Thursday. The school board plans to meet in closed session next week to discuss the incident involving Principal Craig Michaelis. The middle and elementary school principal has been with the district less than a year.

Top Senate Republican calls for veto override of $75M grant program

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald is calling for Wisconsin lawmakers to override one of the governor's line-item vetoes.

The Republican made the call after Transportation Secretary Craig Thompson outlined how a new $75 million grant program would work. It's open to any transportation project in the state, including Milwaukee's streetcar called The Hop. Democrats would have to join in for Fitzgerald to get the votes he needs for an override.

Professor accused of felony sexual assault flees the U.S.

A court date for a professor at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has been canceled because he has apparently fled the country. Professor Anthony Azenabor was accused of sexual assault by two graduate students. The victims told investigators they waited several months to report the attacks because they were afraid Azenabor would keep them from getting their degrees. A felony arrest warrant for the former educator is still in effect.

Wis. unemployment rate inches up in June

Wisconsin's unemployment rate inched up a 0.10 percent in June to 2.9 percent. The Department of Workforce Development says the state added 1,900 total non-farm jobs in June while private-sector jobs decreased by 2,300 last month. Wisconsin gained nearly 12,000 non-farm jobs and 11,200 private-sector positions from June of 2018 to June of 2019. Wisconsin's labor participation rate was 67-point-two percent in June. The national jobless rate was 3.7 percent last month.

100 tons of freight left behind when trucking company abruptly closes

The abrupt closing of a trucking company in Appleton has left 100 tons of undelivered freight sitting at an abandoned loading dock.

Dozens of workers at LME, Incorporated are now looking for jobs. The Minnesota-based company is blaming its shut down on "unforeseen circumstances," but its former employees say the move was shocking and unexpected. A former employee was at the worksite Tuesday trying to make sure the freight gets to where it was supposed to go — even though he may never get his last paycheck.

Emergency sirens could be silenced in parts of Outagamie County

Outagamie County officials are in a wrestling match with local communities over emergency sirens.

Leaders in Grand Chute, Dale and Center have refused to take over responsibility for the sirens and their $25,000 cost. County Executive Tom Nelson says they need to take care of their own warning sirens and if they don't the county will take them down. Nelson says local officials will have to explain to their constituents why that happened.