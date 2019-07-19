Wisconsin DMV experiencing service, power outages July 19, 2019
Wisconsin DMV Customer Service Centers were not able to issue driver licenses and IDs Friday, July 19, due to a service outage.
A router managed by a telecommunication company went down, disconnecting the DMV from the federally required verification system, according to a news release. Customers were asked to use the Driver License Guide (http://wisconsindmv.gov/DLGuide) to fill in forms, submit them electronically, print out a checklist of the paperwork needed to bring to the DMV, and re-schedule their appointment at the DMV.
Scheduled road tests were not affected. Vehicles services, such as renewing license plates and titling a vehicle also were unaffected at most service centers.
Affected services included:
- All DMV call centers (including Motor Carrier Services and Over Size Over Weight Permits)
- Crash records are also not available at this time due to network issues.
- Hudson and Rice Lake DMVs are unable to process Drivers Licenses ID cards OR registration products at this time. Road Tests are being conducted for those customers with an appointment.