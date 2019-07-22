Questions regarding the circumstances of his resignation and what plan the village has in place to account for his absence on patrol have so far gone unanswered.

The village has not released a plan or timetable for finding Sirovatka's replacement.

Library expansion project

Despite confusion between members of the Village Finance and Personnel Committee and members of the Library Board over what exactly was included in the winning bid from Derrick Building Solutions, the Finance and Personnel Committee passed a motion to recommend that the Board of Trustees accept the bid from Derrick totaling $2,199,000 for construction of the library expansion project.

The library received a total of three bids. One was withdrawn without forfeiture of bond due to a clerical error. Derrick Building Solutions submitted the lowest remaining bid totaling $2,199,000 which the library accepted July 11.

"The architect reviewed the bids and checked to see that they meet all the requirements that were submitted in the bid documents. They confirmed to the library board that Derrick Building Solutions met all those requirements. What we don't have in hand is the bid tabulation which we will obtain from the architect. So the architect is prepared to move forward with the contract for Derrick Construction and whatever documents they need to start the project," said Library Board member Kay Walsh.

It appeared the Library Board has contracted with River Architects to manage the bidding process and oversee construction of the library expansion project. Village trustees requested to see a bid tabulation (itemized details) of the Derrick bid which the Library Board did not have. Library Board members agreed to obtain the tabulation and make it available to trustees for their review.

"In the near future, we're going to have to have another kind of get together meeting, to make sure we're all on the same page, going down the same road. So expect some agenda items to come out in the near future to deal with finances going forward with total loan amounts," said Village President John Melvin.

Trustees unanimously approved the Derrick Building Solution bid for construction only of the library expansion project for $2,199,000.

Other business

• Trustees tabled any discussion / possible approval of financing for the Library Expansion Project.

• Trustees approved a bid from Spring Lake Contracting for $45,600 for construction of the wellhouse for Well #5.

• Trustees approved a bid from AAA Stripping Service totaling $33,654 to stripe village pavement.

• Trustees approved a proposal from Davey Tree Expert for tree removal and grubbing at the rate of $4,000 per day not to exceed $20,000.

• Trustees approved a bid from Staab Construction for $22,700 to raise the control panel above the water level and rewire the panel at the Arnold Street Lift Station as part of the solution to prevent future flooding.

• Trustees approved a bid from Albrightson Excavating worth $107,659.25 to install a new storm sewer and connect it to the existing system and make improvements to the centrate drainline at the Arnold Street Lift Station.

• Trustees approved a bid from Twin Ports Testing for $3,267.40 to conduct hazardous materials inspections at the abandoned wellhouse at the former bar properties that are part of the Library Expansion Project.