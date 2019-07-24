That group says it will devote $450,000 a week to buying ads focusing on the way the president is handling the economy. A spokesperson says the economy is doing well, overall, but wages haven't kept pace, health care and college are still unaffordable, and the Republican tax cut helped mostly the wealthy. The group thinks Trump is vulnerable in states like Wisconsin, which he won in 2016.

Madison ordinance could require patrons to ask for straws

They won't be under lock-and-key, but restaurant customers may have to ask for a straw in Madison in the future.

City Council members could consider an ordinance requiring diners at sit-down restaurants to make the request before getting a straw for their drink. Alderman Syed Abbas says it's not like people need a straw. Drive-thru restaurants could still hand them out and all restaurants would still have straws available.

State spending more than $4M on 14,000 acres of forest

The state of Wisconsin will spend $4.3 million to buy land in Iron County under the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship program.

Most of the 14,000 acres contain productive forest and there are 17 miles of streams and lake frontage. The Legislature's Joint Finance Committee approved the purchase Tuesday. It is one of the largest in the 30-year history of the stewardship program and it protects that land from development.

Wisconsin: We could stand to lose a pound or 2

Wisconsinites exercise and don't eat "bad-for-us" food as much as other states, but the Badger State remains the 21st most obese state in the nation.

ConsumerProtect.com reports 32 percent Wisconsin's adult population is struggling with obesity. In less than 30 years, the number of obese adults in the country has more than doubled. The study found the fattest state is West Virginia — the fewest obese residents are in Colorado.

Wisconsin tribe sues demanding removal of pipeline

A Wisconsin-based Native American tribe has filed a federal lawsuit, demanding a pipeline which crosses its land be removed.

The Line 5 pipeline owned by Enbridge carries oil and natural gas liquids from Canada to a terminal point in Michigan. The Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa argues the aging pipeline could rupture on the northern Wisconsin reservation and its easement expired six years ago. Twelve miles of the 66-year-old pipeline is on reservation land.